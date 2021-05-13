The Seattle Sounders complicate the lead to the San Jose Earthquakes (0-1)

05/13/2021 at 6:44 AM CEST

The Seattle Sounders added three points to his scoreboard after winning 0-1 against him San Jose Earthquakes this thursday in the Avaya Stadium. The San Jose Earthquakes He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Real salt lake (1-2) and the other in front of DC United (4-1) and at the moment had a streak of three consecutive victories. Regarding the Siatelite team, the Seattle Sounders came from beating 3-0 at LA Galaxy in the last match played. After the score, the San Jose Earthquakes is second, while the Seattle Sounders he stayed with the leadership of Major League Soccer.

The meeting started in an unbeatable way for him Seattle Sounders, which premiered the luminous with a bit of Roldan in minute 18. With this 0-1 concluded the first part of the game.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-1.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the San Jose Earthquakes gave entrance to Salinas, rivers, Wondolowski Y Abecasis for Thompson, Chofis lopez, Cowell Y Lopez, Meanwhile he Seattle Sounders gave the green light to O’Neill, Huntsman, Paul Y Smith for Delem, Dobbelaere, Leyva Y Rowe.

The referee sanctioned four players with a yellow card, two for the San José players and two for the Siatelite players. On the part of the players of the San Jose Earthquakes the card went to Wondolowski Y Abecasis and by the players of the Seattle Sounders in order to Ruidíaz Y Frei.

With this result, the San Jose Earthquakes is left with nine points and the Seattle Sounders it goes up to 13 points.

Data sheetSan Jose Earthquakes:Jt Marcinkowski, Tanner Beason, Jungwirth, López (Abecasis, min.69), Thompson (Salinas, min.58), Remedi, Yueill, Chofis Lopez (Rios, min.65), Fierro, Espinoza and Cowell (Wondolowski, min. 65)Seattle Sounders:Frei, Arreaga, Delem (O’Neill, min.9), Gómez, Roldan, Leyva (Paulo, min.60), Tolo, Roldan, Rowe (Smith, min.83), Ruidíaz and Dobbelaere (Montero, min.46 )Stadium:Avaya StadiumGoals:Roldan (0-1, min. 18)