The Seattle Sounders add three points to their locker against the Portland Timbers (1-2)

05/09/2021 at 11:17 PM CEST

The Seattle Sounders won the Portland Timbers 1-2 during the match held this Sunday in the Providence Park. The Portland Timbers arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against FC Dallas by a score of 4-1. For his part, Seattle Sounders won their last match 3-0 in the competition against LA Galaxy. With this result, the Portland Timbers is twelfth, while the Seattle Sounders he stayed with the leadership of Major League Soccer.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him Seattle Sounders, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from the penalty spot of Ruidíaz at 63 minutes. Again the Siatelite team scored, increasing distances with a goal from Huntsman in minute 79. However, the Portland team came close on the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Tuiloma in the last minutes of the game, specifically in 94, thus ending the duel with the score of 1-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Portland Timbers gave entrance to Tuiloma, Asprilla, Blackberry, pole Y Sulte for Mabiala, Valeri, Ebobisse, Loria Y Attinella, Meanwhile he Seattle Sounders gave entrance to Delem, Huntsman, Arreaga Y Leyva for Rowe, Bruin, Smith Y Paul.

The referee gave a yellow card to Loria by the Portland team already Tolo Y Delem by the Siatelite team.

With this result, the Portland Timbers remains with three points and the Seattle Sounders achieves 10 points after winning the match.

Data sheetPortland Timbers:Attinella (Sulte, min.68), & Zcaron; upari & cacute ;, Mabiala (Tuiloma, min.15), Bravo, Van Rankin, Williamson, Chará, Valeri (Asprilla, min.60), Loria (Polo, min.67), Chará and Ebobisse (Mora, min. 60)Seattle Sounders:Frei, O’Neill, Tolo, Gómez, Paulo (Leyva, min.90), Rowe (Delem, min.72), Roldan, Smith (Arreaga, min.81), Roldan, Ruidíaz and Bruin (Montero, min.72 )Stadium:Providence ParkGoals:Ruidíaz (0-1, min. 63), Montero (0-2, min. 79) and Tuiloma (1-2, min. 94)