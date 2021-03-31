The SEAT Tarraco now also available with the 190 hp 2.0 TSI, DSG gearbox and 4Drive traction

The SEAT Tarraco It was the third model in the SUV range, with which the brand seems to have covered the most popular segments. The seven-seater model from the outset was offered with a competent and comprehensive mechanical range. Over time it has grown to reach a larger audience, even having a plug-in hybrid variant. Now the gasoline is incorporated 2.0 TSI 190 CV with DSG gearbox and 4Drive traction, an intermediate version and, at the same time, very capable.

Available with both five and seven seats, this Tarraco with the new 190 hp 2.0 TSI petrol engine is available with the Xcellence and FR trim levels, which are the top of the range. It can only be linked to the six-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission and the 4Drive all-wheel drive. They are the same characteristics as the 245 hp Tarraco 2.0 TSI, although with a lower level of power for those who do not need so much. It is also slightly cheaper, as part of 45,600 euros no discounts.

It is above the 1.5 TSI of 150 hp and offers quite correct performance. This SEAT Tarraco 2.0 TSI 190 CV DSG 4Drive accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.8 seconds thanks to its 320 Nm of torque and achieves a top speed of 210 km / h. On the other hand, this version has a approved consumption of between 7.8 and 8.7 l / 100km and CO2 emissions of between 181 and 198 g / km according to the WLTP cycle. The weight varies between 1,749 kg for the five-seater to 1,794 kg with seven seats.

As we said, this copy will be available with the superior finishes, so it will enjoy a very complete equipment even as standard. Starting with him Xcellence, It would already have outstanding elements such as 19-inch wheels, Full LED headlights, seats with Alcantara upholstery, SEAT Media System Plus with 8.25-inch screen and full connectivity, SEAT Connect and many driving aids. With the FR It would also add sports details inside and out, including the sports suspension

