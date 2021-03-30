The Seat León TGI of natural gas is now available

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

The Seat Leon It is not only the most technological and connected model of the firm to date, it is also the one that offers the most propulsion options. With the arrival of the 130 hp León 1.5 TGI, which uses compressed natural gas to circulate, a portfolio is completed with variants gasoline (TSI), diesel (TDI), Mild Hybrid (eTSI), plug-in hybrid (e-Hybrid) and GNC (TGI). The latter is available at bodywork 5 doors, with 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox, and silhouette Sportstourer with the DSG, for now. The starting price of this range, which sports the ECO badge of the DGT, is 26,250 euros.

The Martorell firm is, within the Volkswagen group, responsible for betting on compressed natural gas as an alternative to traditional fuels. This technology, which is in full expansion in Spain, reduces CO2 emissions without suffering the stresses and anxieties produced by electrified vehicles. In addition, the same sensations at the wheel and the reaction of the engine are maintained, capable of run on gas and gasoline, it is natural and classic. Transitions are undetectable by the driver. The only thing we must bear in mind, if we want to extend the life of the vehicle, is that it is recommended to use gasoline at some point to hydrate the block and that this fuel does not expire.

Another of the key benefits of this technology is autonomy, something that electricians cannot currently struggle with. The Seat León TGI allows you to travel up to 440 kilometers using CNG, which has a cost of € 0.80 / kg, so it would be about 3 euros per 100 kilometers Travel. Its refueling is almost identical to that of a conventional thermal model but much cheaper, costing up to one 50% cheaper than gasoline and 30% less compared to diesel. In this way, the new Leon joins the rest of the TGI models of the firm: Seat Ibiza 1.0 TGI and the Arona 1.0 TGI. We tell you everything you need to know about this type of propulsion in the following gallery.