The Seat Ibiza 2021 changes little on the outside, but a lot on the inside

The Seat Ibiza it remains one of the most beloved utility cars on the market. It has been in the Spanish market for four decades and, since its first launch, six million units have already been sold. Now submit an update or restyling of the current generation (the fifth) launched in 2017, thus maintaining a fresh technology and style to face this second stage.

The main variations compared to the predecessor version come in the field of technology. There are also changes in the aesthetic section, but to be honest they are too slight on the outside. More is altered in its cabin. And having said that, we are going to know what changes the new Seat Ibiza 2021 brings, which, by the way, hits the streets early this summer.

Very few exterior changes for the new Ibiza

As quoted, modifications in the body design are very slight. It maintains the same main line, although it should be noted that all versions come with full LED lighting on the front. To this must be added that they are incorporated new wheel designs, as well as two new body colors.

In a way, it is understandable that Seat has not tried too hard to make up the exterior of the Seat Ibiza, because the truth is that it continues to look youthful and attractive, as shown by its sales figures and most opinions. Of course, in the rear, which has hardly changed, the inscription Ibiza is introduced with a new typeface, following the line marked by the Leon model.

This is the interior of the Seat Ibiza 2021

The interior has been modified much more, where it was somewhat outdated in terms of appearance with its rivals in the B segment. For example, we have a new invoice flyer (with Nappa leather on FR and Xcellence versions), an updated dashboard and the highlight of the introduction of a new display for the infotainment system. It is now a floating type and its diagonal size grows to 9.2 inches in the higher versions.

Optionally we can have the 10.25-inch digital instrument panel.

As you can see in the images, both the steering wheel and the new infotainment screen are taken from other models, such as the aforementioned León or the new Cupra range. It has more possibilities, highlighting the voice control or the possibility of connecting our smartphone through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly. A great success, without a doubt.

In addition, it should be noted that the climate control is still well separated from the screen, with simple and very intuitive controls. I wish we could say the same in other recently renewed cars of the Spanish brand.

Personally, I am struck by the detail that the main aerators carry a contour light in LED, providing that youthful and technological image that is always demanded of the Seat utility.

Finally, and something that Seat has put a lot of emphasis on, the overall quality of the cabin has improved. Now, as they tell us, they receive us more soft and soft materials, especially in the upper area of ​​the dashboard. In the previous model practically all these plastics, although good looking, were made up of rigid plastics.

More safety and comfort with driving assistants

The Seat Ibiza 2021 is also updated in a very important section, that of driving assistants and active safety systems. And it is that it does not lack anything. To name the most prominent, it now has travel assistant combining adaptive cruise control and lane departure assistant. In addition, the dead spot detector, signal recognition and automatic high beams, among many others, are not left in the inkwell.

Engines: We miss a diesel option

As for the engines, the new Ibiza offers six options to choose from. Honestly, I think it is a pity that a diesel engine does not appear available, at least one, as there are still many customers who can demand a car of contained dimensions but who travel many kilometers throughout the year.

In this way, we have five variants of gasoline and one of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas). The range of gasoline starts with a 1.0 MPI atmospheric 80 hp and 93 Nm, linked to the 5-speed manual transmission.





Then we have a 1.0 TSI turbocharged and also three-cylinder in two variants, with 95 hp and 175 Nm, as well as 110 hp and 200 Nm. The former always has a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the most powerful is a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG.

As top of the range appears the block 1.5 TSI four-cylinder and cylinder disconnect. This mechanic develops 150 hp and 250 Nm, being more than enough performance data for the day and focused on those drivers who want to “indulge themselves” from time to time.

Finally we have the aforementioned variant of Compressed natural gas. Commercially it is called 1.0 TGI, and develops 90 hp and 160 Nm pairing a 6-speed manual transmission. We remind you that this fuel is considerably cheaper than gasoline, it benefits from several tax advantages and also has the Eco sticker from the DGT.

