The Seat Arona 2021 arrives, everything you need to know about the updated B-SUV

Day of important news in the Martorell brand. After knowing the changes carried out in the Ibiza, now it’s time to see what news the restyling of the smallest crossover of the Spanish firm, the Seat Arona. We remember that it is a product created entirely in Barcelona, ​​where it is designed, developed and produced.

Although it is a restyling, and unlike the Ibiza, the new Seat Arona 2021 it has been “refreshed” deeply. There are many aesthetic changes, especially due to the appearance of a new finish called Xperience which replaces the previous Xcellence. But there is also a deep update to the interior, improvements in connectivity and, of course, in driving assistants.

New Seat Arona Xperience, more crossover and differentiated

In the versions known so far (Reference, Style and FR) there is not a great visual change, as it maintains the main details and is limited to a few tweaks. However, the new ending Xperience provides a very differentiating touch with a lot of character, enhancing that robust SUV aesthetics so demanded in recent years (header image).

In this way, the new Seat Arona Xperience welcomes us with a really attractive body. In the frontal receives new bumpers of greater offroad style, highlighting the lower guards and the new arrangement of the fog lights, In circular form. It certainly has a much more aggressive image. There is no lack of marked protections on all four sides.

All versions have LED lighting as standard, with Full LED as an option or in the upper finishes.

On the side there are not too many variations, but we find new designs for rims of alloy in dimensions of 17 and 18 inches. For its part, we can choose three new body colors, as well as new customization possibilities with the ceiling in three different shades (black, silver and white).

How could it be otherwise, in the rear the new font for the Arona anagram, which goes in the lower and central area of ​​the gate. If we choose the new Xperience finish, it also has a low protective marking, falsely simulating two exhaust outlets …

Much more interior technology and better perceived quality

More changes still receives in the interior. And it is that the cabin follows the line seen in the Ibiza, with a new steering wheel, a higher quality dashboard, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (optional) and new infotainment system. In this last section we have an 8.25-inch screen as standard, although we can optionally make the jump to the most complete 9.2-inch screen.

The new Full Link system allows us to connect our mobile phone through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly, which is an important success. The upper infotainment now features natural voice recognition, which is activated by saying “hello, hello”.

Many rigid materials of the outgoing version have been replaced by soft ones, which improves perceived quality of the occupants. The steering wheel can be lined in Nappa in the higher versions, improving the driving feel.

Similarly, Air vents They are of a new design and at the ends can carry customizable LED lighting in the FR and Xperience finishes, giving a more technological and youthful touch to the crossover of the B-SUV segment. Of course, there is also differentiation in the seats depending on the selected finish.

What’s new in ADAS

Nor could they lack improvements in the always important ADAS, the driver assistance systems. Highlights the travel assistant, which combines Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Keeping Assist. It also has, of course, automatic blind spot detection and high beams, as well as automatic parking assist.

Powers from 90 to 150 hp, but without diesel

The mechanical offer of the new Seat Arona 2021 consists of three gasoline engines, plus a CNG variant (Compressed natural gas). As in the case of its brother Ibiza, with whom it shares a platform and technologies, at least one diesel option is missing for customers who travel more kilometers. It looks like, none of these variants will have mild hybridization.

Engine Fuel Power and torque Available transmission Engine Fuel Power and torque Available transmission TSI Petrol 95 HP and 175 Nm Manual 5v TSI Petrol 110 HP and 200 Nm Manual 6v / DSG 7v TSI Gasoline 150 HP and 250 Nm DSG 7v TGI CNG 90 HP and 160 Nm Manual 6v

