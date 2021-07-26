The seasonal pattern of the best and worst 6 months on the stock market is irrefutable. We are now in the “worst” phase. But you have to understand it well

It is said a lot about selling in May … this being said like this is too simple and it is also a mistake. It’s like hearing bells but not knowing where. You have to qualify a lot.

In reality, this saying is based on an irrefutable seasonal pattern that has even worked for several centuries in old bags. The pattern of the worst and best 6 months.

The German house Seasonax published yesterday a very interesting study in this regard.

Look at this graph

Seasonax font

There is a completely wrong belief that the guideline says that from May to October the stock market normally goes down and from November to April it goes up. That is totally incorrect, that is why it is a mistake to sell in May …

As can be seen very clearly in this 50-year average chart, the guideline is that in the bad period, the stock market does worse than in the good period, but it can rise in the bad period, but in the long term what the bad period tends is to stagnate.

In addition, it is very clear how a maximum is usually reached in July, therefore it is incorrect to sell in May, the most common seasonal correction period occurs in August and September.

Seasonax also provides an interesting table, where you can see many other countries, to be able to compare with the US, here it is:

Without exception in the bad period it becomes worse than in the good. Although some countries have the pattern more accentuated than in others.

Jose Luis Carpathians