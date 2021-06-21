The season opener continues to bring HBO the most daring sci-fi on television

‘Rick and Morty’ is at that key moment of all long-distance series (especially sitcoms, with their structure of independent episodes in which a greater dramatic arc is not “advanced”) in which they have to consider whether the formula is out of stock or not. In this case The series, it is true, does not have an excessive number of chapters, and also does not premiere a season every year, but still your duty is to consider it.

The reason is that his characters have very defined characters, his gender and structure is clear from minute one, and he has hardly moved from that scheme. It runs the risk that, in the many seasons that still lie ahead after the recent 70-episode renewal, it will stagnate beyond a point of no return. An increasingly notorious and massive success makes the temptation to remain faithful to some codes difficult to avoid. Does ‘Rick and Morty’ run the risk of becoming a ‘The Simpsons’ in a cult key?

For now, the fifth season starts today and yes, it’s true, some dynamics that should be reviewed so that the series does not plunge into a repetitive spiral are still there: The relationship between Rick and Morty is the one that has been worn the most (because it is the one that has been explored the most), and in this first episode, it is simply not alluded to beyond a certain very significant mutual indifference. There is hardly any referential humor about previous seasons, there is almost no relationship between grandfather and nephew. Will this be a new bridge season before starting more ambitious arcs?

In any case, This season begins with one of those meta-textured jokes that characterize the series., and it is the appearance of what is defined by Rick Sánchez himself as “my nemesis”: Mr. Nimbus, a strange parody of Aquaman (or rather, of Namor) with pansexuality on the surface. How is it possible that we had never heard of Nimbus before, none other than the protagonist’s nemesis, or Rick had never forbidden Morty to touch seawater? One of those details that slightly reformulate the continuity of the series and give density to the untold story of the characters.

More of the same, but as good as ever

This main plot is complemented by the comings and goings of different characters: some of them point in the direction in which they will possibly go this season. Jerry and Beth immerse themselves in a lifestyle around “positive sex” and open up to the possibility of a threesome before the comic disgust of absolutely all the other characters; Summer has a short but refreshing intervention as a Rick sidekick more effective than Morty.

The latter undoubtedly has the most stimulating subplot, since very much in line with the classics of the series, its very human drives (around a secondary character, moreover, that we have been seeing since the first season) unleash the most ridiculous side of science fiction. In this case, a civilization connected to ours in which time passes much faster.

That detail leads the episode not only to a splendid parody of the fantasy worlds (“Narnia shit”, as they say), but as always in the series, they take the humor much further through the extreme application of the rules of the genre. . Namely, they grasp the concept “time at different speeds” and multiply the gags to absolutely unexpected extremes. Without forgetting that behind the whole plot there is only a teenager with his teenage things, which is endearing and pathetic at the same time. Although in this sense also the episode suggests that we will see some change in the character of Morty.

The start of the fifth season will not go down in the annals of the series’ mythical episodes: it lacks an iconic moment, that balance between the absurd, metambliguing, reverence for the lore of the characters and the perversion of classic science fiction, in the style of Pickle Rick, the plot of Evil Morty or the moment ‘Get Schwifty’. But as the start of a new batch of episodes it is very good, and it makes us hope that there are great moments in the series for a while. And five seasons later, it’s no small feat.