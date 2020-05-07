After a very different third installment, the HBO series was on track to deliver a suitably climatic and reality-questioning ending, and the episode certainly triggered a seismic shift, but the season finale had a reference to a movie classic. from the 90s.

Although her methods have been questionable, Dolores’ real goal was nothing more than to present humanity with a choice: chaotic freedom or sedated slavery, a direct mirror of the choice she made after gaining sensitivity in ‘Westworld’.

Dolores had started the revolution before, but with the help of Maeve and Caleb, manages to master Rehoboam’s predictive strategy computer and cut the ropes that Incite was using to manipulate the human race.

With that description it can be seen that the season finale of ‘Westworld’ recreated the ending ‘Fight Club’, although the story of Brad Pitt’s Tyler Durden and the mysterious Narrator of Ed Norton may seem very far from the series, the classic David 1999’s Fincher is thematically similar to the third season.

Based on a Chuck Palahniuk novel, ‘Fight Club’ sees two men start an extra-curricular wrestling group as a means to break the monotony of the modern world. What begins as a violent expression of internal frustration soon turns into a revolution, as the group conspires to impose its philosophy on the world at large.

Fans of ‘Fight Club’ would have struggled not to notice the clear, and almost certainly intentional, parallels between the end of the film and the final moments of the last episode of the third season of ‘Westworld’.

The season finale of ‘Westworld’ recreated the ‘Fight Club’ ending, after shutting down Rehoboam and deciding to give humanity a hopeful chance at freedom, Caleb and Maeve leave Incite’s headquarters and head for a nearby bridge.

The couple discuss the perspectives of humanity now that the shackles have been removed and they calmly watch as a series of explosions shake the Los Angeles backdrop with the sound of Pink Floyd’s ‘Brain Damage’.

This is a tribute to the end of ‘Fight Club’, although there is no giant orb that traces the path of humanity in the history of Palahniuk, there comes a point when the Narrator realizes that it is too late to stop Project Chaos. His humble fighter club has lit the fuse of a paradigm shift revolution.

Aside from the thematic and historical similarities between the Fight Club finals and Westworld Season 3, both scenes are filmed remarkably similar, so much so that the connection must have been intentional.