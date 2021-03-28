The search operation for the nine disappeared immigrants on the Murcia coast is suspended

Maritime Rescue has suspended the maritime, air and submarine search for the nine missing from the boat that overturned on Saturday 300 meters from Mazarrón (Murcia) and will continue from now on tracking ‘passively’ given the low probability of finding them alive.

The decision was made at 8:00 p.m. this Sunday due to the lack of visibility and low sea temperatures, as reported by sources from the Government Delegation in Murcia.

In addition to the missing, on the boat also there were five other occupants, of which three have survived and another two have died.

From now on, the air and maritime means abandon the device and the emergency services will wait for a boat or person on land to make a sighting related to the shipwreck, once it has been verified the low probability that the missing are alive.

The government delegate, Jose Velez, has valued the coordination and collaboration of all administrations and has appreciated the tireless work of the participants in the operation.

Divers from the Civil Guard, maritime and land troops from the Benemérita, community helicopter, a drone and jet skis from the Mazarrón Red Cross, Civil Protection members from Lorca and Mazarrón and the Caliope and Mimosa Maritime Rescue boats.

Of the three survivors, one was treated in a hospital in Almería, another in Santa Lucía de Cartagena and a third in the Mazarrón health center. Precisely, one of the occupants who saved his life alerted the emergency services of the existence of another nine crew members in the boat.

For their part, the two corpses were taken to the Forensic Anatomical Institute of Cartagena, where the autopsy is scheduled to be performed.

This shipwreck occurred on Saturday, due to bad sea by strong wind that hit the Murcian coast after several days of good weather, in which a total of 185 Algerian immigrants arrived on the coast of the Region of Murcia in various boats.