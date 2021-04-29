The search operation for the missing girls with their father in Tenerife locates a baby chair in the sea

The media mobilized in the search for a father and his two daughters, ages 1 and 6, who have been missing since Tuesday in Tenerife, have foundor a child restraint seat in vehicles floating in the seasources of the investigation informed Efe.

From the first hour, a wide search device, formed by means of the Civil Guard, Maritime Rescue and the Emergency and Rescue Group, they track various areas by sea, land and air, between the tip of Anaga and Güímar, in search of the disappeared.

In addition, Salvamento Marítimo has appealed to all vessels that are in transit through the area where the father’s ship was found, empty and adrift, Tomás Antonio G., so that they are attentive in case they could spot any indication that could facilitate the search tasks.

The device is expected to be resumed early tomorrow morning, sources from the Civil Guard confirmed to Efe.

The man threatened the mother repeatedly

According to the mother’s complaint, Tomás Antonio G. took his daughters on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. and I should have returned them at 9:00 PM.

A call from the man to his ex-partner warning her that she would never see the girls or him again, alerted the woman, so she reported the disappearance of the minors to the Civil Guard, which from the outset has considered the case as a high-risk disappearance.

At midnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, the man, according to the cameras of the Santa Cruz Navy, he sailed alone in his ship, which was found hours later without occupants and adrift.

In addition, a guard saw how he got out of his vehicle and loaded into the boat bags, suitcases and bags of clothing, as detailed to Efe the port captain of Marina Tenerife, Enrique Alonso.

The sources of the investigation have indicated that the woman had already complained in December to the Civil Guard that her ex-partner I had verbally threatened her, but did not want to file a complaint.

However, the agents carried out a follow-up ex officio and, in March, they asked him again. The woman then said that the December threats episode did not it had been repeated.

Sources have clarified that there are several lines of research open and that no hypothesis is ruled out, although a court in Güímar has opened proceedings, declared secret, for an alleged crime of parental kidnapping.