Share

Good news! Disney will expand the National Treasure series with a third installment in the movies and a series on the streaming service.

Jerry Bruckheimer has offered a great update on the quest franchise (National Treasure), as they will make the third installment and also Disney + will develop a television series.

“We are certainly working on The Search (National Treasure) for the streaming service and we are working on one for the big screen. Hopefully, both will unite and we will bring more material from this saga. But both are very active … The Disney + one is a much younger cast. It is the same concept but with a young cast. The one of the cinemas will be the same distribution ”.

The series is more advanced than the movie.

“The film version is being written at the moment. The television version is in progress. We have a pilot script made and a summary of future episodes. ” Jerry Bruckheimer commented.

The National Treasure films, directed by Jon Turtletaub, follow the historian named Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicolas Cage) as he searches for hidden treasures in America’s oldest corners and crevices. The big question for Disney + is what will they do to replace Nicolas Cage in the series. You have two options, put an interpreter imitating the actor as a young man, which would be quite ridiculous or that the protagonists are another group of characters who love to find hidden treasures.

What sets the two National Treasure films apart from other adventure films is that they use historical moments and wrap them in a veil of mystery that captures viewers. But without forgetting the action and the fun. In addition, it will surely be very useful for Nicolas Cage’s career to make a film that has a spectacular box office worldwide.

Share