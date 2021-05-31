The search is suspended without finding the second missing person in the Port of Castellón

The search for the missing stevedore in the port of Castellón after overturning the ship in which he was while unloading, an accident in which another crew member of the ship disappeared, whose body was recovered on Saturday, have been suspended until this Monday.

As reported by the Castellón Port Authority, Port Castelló, the search will resume “at first hour of the morning, for the third day, when the specialized diving groups will focus “on the environment closest to the ship”.

This Sunday, at 7:30 p.m. rescue work has been suspended, in an operation in which Maritime Rescue and Civil Guard intervene, of the stevedore who disappeared last Friday night after capsizing the Nazmuye Ana ship in the Port of Castellón.

In addition, the Civil Guard helicopter has joined the search device to fly over the area and inspect the sheet of water, and an underwater robot from the Jaume I University of Castellón and another for Maritime Rescue sent from La Coruña.

For the moment, the port of Castellón is closed to traffic, it is “a priority” for those responsible for Port Castelló to find the missing person, a 36-year-old stevedore of Spanish nationality, although “a special exit device has been organized for fishing vessels.”

The corpse of the other missing person, a 22-year-old sailor of Indian nationality, It was recovered at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday by rescue divers from Salvamento Marítimo and the underwater activities team of the Civil Guard.

The wrecked ship, with a Panamanian flag and 79 meters in length, came from Barcelona and, after unloading in Castellón, was destined for Algeria with cargo of general merchandise in conventional and in 20 containers – not dangerous -.

Its crew consisted of nine people of different nationalities, among them Egyptian, Indian or Turkish.

Three people were also injured in the accident, one of whom, a 46-year-old male and Spanish nationality, remains admitted to the ICU of the General Hospital of Castelló with a reserved and stable prognosis.

The president of the Castellón Port Authority, Rafael Simó, has ensured that the “top priority” It is to find this second stevedore and, for the moment, the port will remain closed to maritime traffic.

“Our main priority right now continues to be to find the disappeared person, we will continue to use all the resources that we have and that are becoming more and more,” said Simó, who added that he “The main thing is to find it.”

Regarding the refloating of the overturned ship, he explained that it is something that is also being worked on in parallel to the rescue of the sailor, although he has indicated that it will be reported in the coming days because, he has said “we are totally focused on the search” of the disappeared.

For her part, the Government Subdelegate in Castellón, Soledad Ten, has also stressed that they are focused on the search and, regarding the investigation of the causes of the accident, Ten has said that work is being done, but has indicated that no details will not be provided at the moment.

Simó has indicated that around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday the lifeless body of the other 22-year-old crew member of the ship was found and Indian nationality, and that it has been the Civil Guard that has taken charge together with the embassy of the entire judicial issue