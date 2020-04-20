Shortly before confinements were established in some countries, the rolls of toilet paper disappeared from supermarket shelves; The next products to disappear were flour and yeast, and it’s still a little hard to get in places. And Google’s trend tool confirms this: the number of people baking bread has skyrocketed.

Since the confinements began the search for the keyword “bread” has grown rapidly in Google Trends Although it had been growing slowly for many years. Because of course: we have more time and few things to do; therefore, you have not been the only one who has considered making bread during confinement. And if you wonder which bread recipes are the most popular: banana bread and focaccia bread, according to Google Trends, we can also find “beer bread” in third position.

And if we continue investigating in the wonderful world of Google trends we discover that the search for “unleavened bread” grew by 4600%, showing that many people were able to get the flour but not the yeast.

This Google tool allows us to know what are the interests of the people, and is specially designed so that online content creators can focus on what to focus more resources on, allowing us to know what people are looking for. And since Google has a market share of almost 92% Internet searches, the data in this tool is extremely accurate on actual trends.

Bread not only breaks Google trends, it also creates new technological needs

But if it seems so incredible that something as simple as bread becomes the latest Google trend, the gadget that monitors the growth of sourdough is for you. This is Sourd.Io, an intelligent jar for fermenting bread that has sensors on the bottom of the lid, so that both humidity and the growth of the sourdough are controlled while it is fermenting.

For all of you baking sourdough out there, here’s a fitness tracker for your starter. It monitors the temperature, humidity, and rise of your starter, and you can even set it up to text you when it’s time to make bread. https://t.co/1tuE51VoVi pic.twitter.com/gFy6YFIiP7 – Christine Sunu (@christinesunu) April 16, 2020

The bottle is not for sale, instead the instructions for building your own are shown on the website smart bottle in the purest Do it Yourself style, for which we will only need an Arduino IDE, a small battery and a few sensors to monitor humidity as well as the distance from the sourdough to it. Who needed one of these until now?

