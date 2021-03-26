The search for a young man disappeared in a lake after falling off a jet ski is unsuccessful – Telemundo Miami (51)

On Wednesday night, the search for Alexander García, the 20-year-old who allegedly fell from a jet ski in a lake in NW Miami Dade, was suspended.

Rescue teams have searched since Tuesday night and all Wednesday morning without results.

Miami-Dade Police divers and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials were called to the scene near the 12700 block of NW and 25th Street, where the man fell shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Several abandoned boats were spotted in the area, where workers say large groups of people gather for such entertainment.

Garcia’s family has been in the area of ​​the accident since last night in hopes that rescuers will find the young man. A cousin of the missing person said that Garcia was with his girlfriend when they had the accident.

According to the authorities and some relatives, García shared with a group of friends while they were driving rented jet skis. García, apparently, left the group and, at some point in the canal, he and his alleged girlfriend fell into the water.

Darnay Pentón, a relative of García, says that “one of the people managed to get her out, he swam by his own means to the Jet Sky, and, later, they say that it sank and did not come out any more.

This Wednesday at the scene of the incident, without consolation and with great hope, his grandmother, mother and father came, who off camera told us he was desperate. His son lived with him and did not tell him that he would come to this place.