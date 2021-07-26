The search for a point guard is a priority for the Los Angeles Lakers

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking for that point guard who can give LeBron James a break from creating the game. With Dennis Schroder increasingly removed from the Los Angeles franchise, reports of potential players to fill that gap are the order of the day. Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry – these have all been names that have circulated in the orbit of Angelenos in recent days.

The latest rumors have come from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, who assures that the Lakers’ interest in reaching an agreement with Russell Westbrook is real. At first, it must be said, it seems quite difficult for the Angelenos to have assets to offer the Washington Wizards for the former League MVP. But if to these rumors are added those of a possible departure of Bradley Beal from the capital team; Westbrook wouldn’t frown on a change of scene.

If the former Thunder and Rockets made it to the Los Angeles franchise, he would become the third piece of an intimidating roster that already boasts superstars like James and Anthony Davis. Although in popular thought there is a tendency to believe that Westbrook’s career is already on a downward straight, we cannot fail to mention that in the last season with the Wizards he averaged a triple-double again, registering 22.2 points, 11, 5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game.

It might seem like the salary engineering for the Lakers to acquire Westbrook is quite complicated. But these rumors are not unrelated to another that has sounded since the last hours, and that is that as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Angelenos would be offering several teams Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in order to improve their squad . A possible transfer with the Kings between Kuzma and Buddy Hield has even been rumored.

Plan B: Ricky Rubio

Wojnarowski himself has mentioned that if none of these stars finally make it to Los Angeles, Ricky Rubio could be an option for the Lakers. The 30-year-old is not the scorer that Schroder or Westbrook are, but the Angelenos have that facet well covered with their stars; and Rubio’s elite skill as a distributor is exactly what they’re looking for.

In the 2020-21 season, Rubio averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game; while in his career Ricky averages 7.6 assists per game. It is not clear if the interest of the Lakers exists or is just an alternative mentioned by the journalist. But in any case the Spaniard has a contract for one more season, and with Timberwolves not expected to be contenders next season, they may be more willing to trade the point guard for future assets.

