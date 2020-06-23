The fact check – fact-checking, in English – is becoming a priority for numerous platforms before the avalanche of disinformation in the form of news, text, messages, videos and, also, images.

And the false images are the new rival to beat for those of Mountain View who They just announced that they are taking fact-checking to Google Images.

“Photos and videos are an amazing way to help people understand what’s going on in the world. But the power of visual media has its difficulties, especially when there are questions about the origin, authenticity or context of an image “, they explain from Google. Therefore, globally launch fact check in image search engine.

Image search results with data checking

The inclusion of the new data check tag seeks, the company says, “help people deal with these issues and make more informed judgments about what they see on the web”.

This complementary information to the images It will appear next to those that have been verified, just below the title of the website where it is located and additional data that we usually find. In it we will see the verification itself, who has carried it out and a link in which to expand the clarification.

Verifications, as in so many other services, come from third parties thanks to the ClaimReview project, a labeling system that data verifiers can use to identify your articles for search engines like Google or Bing and social platforms like Facebook or YouTube. In fact, on the Google video site, facts are already verified through this system in Brazil, India and the United States.

Additionally, Google notes that these verification tags can appear both for fact-checking articles on those specific images and for fact-checking articles that have included the images that have appeared in our search. In any case, they assure from the company, the appearance or not of one of these labels in an image does not condition its classification in the results.

