They have almost passed 10 years of the tragic case of Paulette, Which came to the small screen thanks to Netflix, but now everyone has done many questionsLike what happened to those involved in the case?

Paulette’s case shocked not only to the State of Mexico, but also to the entire country and even attracted the attention of other countries to try to resolve the situation.

We will start with Amanda de la Rosa, who was a friend of the little girl’s mother and without a doubt was a cornerstone of the case.

She was the one began to disclose to the press and the television stations on the disappearance of Paulette and who supported the media case.

However, due to the statements he gave to the attorney general, friendship Between Amanda and Lizette finished, especially when Amanda published the book Where’s Paulette? In which he spoke of the case.

Amanda continued her career as writer but he became more involved in the movies and co-wrote a couple of short films: Corredor and María Bonita, the latter participated in the Morelia International Film Festival in 2016.

He also went to the world of documentary film and collaborated in the making of The Third Root, which is why it has remained active within the entertainment industry.

On the other hand, the little girl’s father, Mauricio Gebara, Was one of the most controversial of the case, since it was indicated as alleged guilty of having kidnapped his girl to collect a ransom and thus settle his debts he had for his bets.

His relationship with Lizette was broken to the point of fighting the custody from his other daughter, so he had to give in.

After closing the Paulette case, Mauricio dedicated himself to real estate business, And founded a civil association to build houses for people with limited resources. However, these data date back to 2018 and since then where it is located is unknown.

Lizette Farah is Paulette’s mom and one of the most controversial of the whole case of the disappearance of his daughter.

He was pointed out for not being sad while looking for his daughter, it was even mentioned that suffered from personality disorder, being the most media person in the family and responsible for giving several interviews to the media in which he mentioned that reporters told him whether or not he should cry in front of the cameras.

After closing the case, Lizette, having ended her marriage to Mauricio Gebara, sued the government in 2012 for damages and asked to be compensated with $ 531 million, but they denied him this possibility.

It has currently maintained a low profile and it is unknown what he is doing or if he continues to live in the country.

Alfredo Castillo was key to the way in which the events in the Paulette case were developed, since he became fully involved in the investigation and that brought him the position of Attorney General of the State of Mexico, after the resignation of Alberto Bazbaz.

Last year he was designated as a member of a spy network of politicians and to date the evidence is still being investigated.

Alberto Bazbaz was the “head that rolled” in the Paulette case, as he had to give up to his post as Attorney General of the State of Mexico three days later having closed the case.

It is currently noted for being part of a spy network of politicians of the current government and, although he has denied his links with that body, investigations are still ongoing.