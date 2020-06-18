Contact of less than an hour with the robot, called STOP, can improve mood and reduce pain sensation

A study by an Israeli university revealed that touching a fluffy and soft little seal-shaped Japanese robot reduces pain and increases happiness. To the scientists’ surprise, the research also showed that contact with the stuffed toy reduces levels of oxytocin, the “love hormone.”

Contact less than an hour with the robot, named PARO, It can improve mood and reduce pain sensation, both severe and mild, said the study by Ben Gurion University in southern Israel.

The research team also identified that study participants experienced further reduction of pain when they touched the robot than when they were simply in the same room as him.

One of the discoveries that caught the attention of scientists, however, was that those who interacted with PARO recorded lower levels of oxytocin than those who had no contact with him.

According to the researchers, high levels of oxytocin are usually associated with the contact of children with their mothers or between partners, hence the name “love hormone”Although they highlighted that recent studies also showed that the production of this hormone can also be an indicator of stress.

“These discoveries offer new strategies for pain management and to improve well-being, something that is particularly necessary at this time, in which social distancing is a crucial factor for public health, “said Dr. Shelly Levy-Tzedek, from the department of Body Therapy at the university.

The small size PARO robot, cWith a white plush toy, it produces seal-like sounds and shakes its head. and flippers when you touch it or talk to it.

