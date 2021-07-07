The sculpture ‘Adam and Eve’ will be donated to the Soumaya Museum

MEXICO CITY. One of the few ceramic sculptures by the Mexican artist Juan Soriano (1920-2006) that has survived is Adán y Eva, which will be donated to the Soumaya Museum on July 14 as part of the celebrations for the centennial of the Mexican artist, which began in 2020.

Thus he advanced it to Excelsior Marek Keller, director of the Juan Soriano Foundation, who explained that the piece will be donated to this space because in its collection it has a similar oil painting, dating from 1953.

In addition, he said, the opening of the exhibition is ready Juan Soriano. Bronze with freedom, at the Nudo Gallery, in San Miguel de Allende, and a talk between the writer Elena Poniatowska and Keller himself about the Mexican artist, scheduled for July 11 at 12:00 at the Juan Soriano Morelense Museum of Contemporary Art .

Regarding the medium-format sculpture, he explained: “It all started last year, within the framework of the 100 years of Juan Soriano. One day a friend spoke to me and told me that another of my friends had a pottery from Juan, which was quite old and he wanted to sell it. So, I told him that I would like to see it because there are very few of its kind.

So when it came time to see the ceramics, “it was a huge surprise because Juan and I thought that this piece no longer existed, that perhaps it had been lost or broken. Its theme is the birth of Eve, which comes out of Adam’s rib, and has his signature on the sole of Adam’s foot ”.

Keller also explained the reason for donating it to the Soumaya. “Soumaya has had an oil painting by Juan for a long time with the same theme: the birth of Eva. So, when I saw the sculpture, I thought that the ceramic should be next to that painting so that the public can appreciate how an artist approaches the same subject in two different techniques. That is why I made the decision quickly, I contacted the museum director and explained the relationship between sculpture and his painting ”.

Why are there few ceramic sculptures made by Soriano? Keller was asked. “Very few survived time. In addition, years ago, in one of the museums in Monterrey, its then director, Carmen Barreda, exhibited a sample of Juan’s ceramics. It was a beautiful exhibition, but when it ended, the truck that was transporting the ceramics crashed when entering Mexico City ”.

Unfortunately, most of the collectors – as the ceramics came from private collections and were insured – chose the money and not their restoration, which would have been supervised by Juan himself, who was in Mexico at that time. So those pieces were lost forever and that is why my happiness became greater that one piece appeared among so many that were lost ”, he acknowledged.

What is the relationship between sculpture and oil? “That they are very similar. It is exactly Adam, lying down, with his eyes closed, while the precious feminine body of Eve comes out of his rib. It is the same theme and almost the same position as Adam and Eve. In addition, it is a kind of erotic dream that you can notice when you appreciate the piece, “he said.

On this oil, Francesca Conti, curator of the Soumaya Museum, took a virtual tour a few weeks ago in which he spoke of the piece in which Eve emerges from Adam’s rib, as narrated in the second chapter of Genesis.

He stressed that this Eva is inspired by the anatomy of prehistoric venus, who were considered mother goddesses, life givers, protectors and a symbol of fertility and, in this particular case, Juan Soriano was inspired by the Venus of Lespugue, found in 1922 by R. de Saint-Périer in the Rideaux Cave, in France.

And although he assured that, it is often thought that Eva occupies a lower place in this narrative, since she emerges from Adam’s rib, “in this piece Soriano what he did was restore all her supremacy, because he elevated her to the degree of a Venus prehistoric and a venerated figure ”.

Finally, Keller mentioned other pieces of ceramics that have survived and that are in the Morelense Museum, such as the Money Making Machine, Bullfighter and Vespa.

And he invited the public to attend the Morelense Museum on July 11 to the meeting that he will hold with the writer Elena Poniatowska. “She is a writer and a very free person and I cannot be sure what she is going to talk about, but I imagine that she will address the subject of Juan and it matters a lot what the public will surely ask,” he concluded

