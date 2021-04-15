the scriptwriter talks about the “spectacular” Denis Villeneuve

Eric roth talks about the script of ‘Dune‘and the work of Denis Villeneuve As a director, he assures that the film will cover the first half of the novel. ‘Dune‘has a release date of September 17.

The first glimpse of Arrakis, their belligerent families and local wildlife in the trailer for ‘Dune‘, the new adaptation of the work of Frank Herbert who has directed Denis Villeneuve, shows that we are facing one of the most important Warner projects of recent times and, according to its screenwriter, the advance does not deceive.

“Working on ‘Dune’ was wonderful,” says the screenwriter. Eric roth in an interview with Collider. “I worked for Denis on ‘The Arrival’ and we became kind of soul mates. So when ‘Dune’ came along, he asked me if I would join. And I did, I wrote a draft of Eric Roth, big, complete and overly explained, that had certain special things for me. Honestly, I had to cut it out and make the most of it, Denis did some of that, and eventually they brought in a writer; It was busy so they brought in a writer named Jon Spaihts, who is a wonderful screenwriter, who managed to keep everything under control. And I think he … I don’t want to say it’s like ‘Lord of the Rings’, but I think it’s really spectacular. Denis is a visionary, he is of another species ”.

“It is completely the first half, yes,” he assures about what we will see in the film. “I didn’t know when we started, so I think I adapted a little more than the first half and started going to the second half of the book. But I have seen the movie, it is practically the first half ”.

On the possible continuation of the story in a sequel that seemed more likely before the pandemic, Roth points out that he performed a treatment to show the heirs of Frank Herbert how far they wanted to go, but it seems that this is where their involvement goes.

“There are other things I want to do”, sentence. “I am 76 years old and obviously these things take a long time. And I have some other projects that excite me. And hopefully people love ‘Dune’ so much that they want to have a second part, and I’m sure Denis would do an amazing cover. “

‘Dune‘, directed by Denis Villeneuve, has in its impressive cast with Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Stellan skarsgard, Charlotte rampling, Josh brolin Y Jason momoa. Its current release date is September 17, 2021.

Warner Bros.

