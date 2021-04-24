The scriptwriter of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​would be preparing ‘Captain America 4’ despite bad reviews

It didn’t take long for some predictable rumors to emerge: Marvel Studios would be preparing a new installment of the Captain America film saga. Quite reliable media such as Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter claim that ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​showrunner Malcolm Spellman is already writing the script.

Although there is no confirmation yet from Kevin Feige’s producer, Rumors advance that Spellman is working alongside another Disney + series writer, Dalan Musson, on ‘Captain America 4’. And there is no more concrete information, but we can assume that this new movie would follow the narrative line of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as the new Cap.

In the latest episode of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, available on Disney + from this Friday, Sam confirms that his new superhero identity is Captain America, debuting a new costume designed by the people of Wakanda that combines wings and shield. This is how he fulfills the wishes of Steve Rogers, who retired at the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and told him that he wanted to give him his legacy. The episode ended up changing the title of the series: at the end it is called ‘Captain America and the Winter Soldier’.

As for Chris Evans’ return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was rumored a few months ago, nothing more is known. The actor quickly denied it, but it would not be the first time that an interpreter denies some rumors that end up coming true (it happened with Tatiana Maslany and her role in ‘She-Hulk’ recently).

Another question that remains to be resolved is the possibility that the series continues with a second season. Marvel has decided to present ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ as a miniseries at the television awards, while ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​will compete in the drama series categories, does that mean there will be more installments in the future? Neither Feige nor the producers of the series have given a clear answer at the moment. It is clear that its open ending gives rise to a continuation, but perhaps this is precisely ‘Captain America 4’.

A disappointing series

If this news is confirmed, Marvel Studios would be rewarding Spellman for a work that many media have described as mediocre. After watching the entire six-episode season, the Internet has been filled with not very enthusiastic reviews of the ensemble in general. “‘Falcon …’ disappoints with lofty ambitions and awkward narrative,” says EW.com, while in IndieWire they complain that the series is too expository and spends less time than desired with its two protagonists. In the Spanish GQ, last week Noel Ceballos compared the product directly with “desktop TV movies.”