In the current context, it is very difficult to know when the production companies will start working on their new projects or set foot on a set. But when that time comes, apparently Marvel studios it will be more than ready and advanced. According to a new source, She-hulk She has already finished her scripts and is more than ready for the next step.

While Marvel studios has not made any type of official announcement regarding the advance of the series focused on Jennifer Walters, through Twitter a writer of this bet that will debut in Disney + commented that the script work would be complete. “The She-Hulk Writers Room is over, so if you’re a showrunner looking for a writer who jokes and writes books and knows a lot of fun historical facts, give me a call! ”wrote screenwriter Dana Schwartz.

What is known so far

With this new information provided by people from Disney +, fans of Marvel they are very anxious to see what will happen in She-Hulk. At the moment, it is known that this new UCM series will be commanded by Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) as showrunner and so far it has not been revealed who will be the actress in charge of giving life to the titular heroine. However, a while back, the name of Alison Brie It resonated a lot regarding the proposals for the leading role.

Furthermore, it was also confirmed that Mark Rufallo He could make an appearance in the new series on the way. Although it was only negotiations, the actor said that the subject was being discussed and that he was very interested in being part. It remains to be seen if Marvel, Disney and the actor in question reach an agreement.