The scout who with $ 30,000 won three major leagues to the Houston Astros

The Houston Astros They have three pitchers with a great future in the MLB thanks to the $ 30,000 a scout used.

It is about Roman Ocumarez, who signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier Y Enoli Paredes for the sum of $ 10,000 each, using $ 30,000 on three pitchers.

Today all three have played Major League Baseball, Framber Valdez he looks like the best pitcher for the Houston Astros in the absence of Justin Verlander.

Framber Valdez, signed on March 19, 2015 for the sum of $ 10,000.

In the 2020 season, he excelled in the playoffs, going 3-1 with a 1.88 ERA in 24 innings with 26 strikeouts. In 2021 he is showing that it is no coincidence, he has a 3-0 record with a 1.42 ERA in 25 innings with 24 strikeouts.

Cristian Javier, signed on March 19, 2015 for the sum of $ 10,000.

Javier was signed with Framber Valde, now both share dressing rooms and had the same path to the Major Leagues. Javier has yet to become established in the rotation, but he was the rookie of the year candidate last season.

At the moment he remains a trusted long-term reliever for Dustin Baker.

Enoli Paredes, signed on December 3, 2014 for the sum of $ 10,000.

Paredes was signed a year before, but they came to the Major Leagues together, this has been the one who has played the least time in the Major Leagues due to the health of his arm and the thinking that Dustin Baker has about what he should start