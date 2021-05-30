The scourge of Covid relegates the Spanish stock market from the leadership by dividends in the Eurozone

The coronavirus crisis continues to take its toll to the Spanish listed companies. And also where it hurts most for many investors: the dividend. Prudence and restrictions still in force for the distribution of safe they have lowered the Spanish stock market leadership among the Eurozone markets for the amount distributed among its shareholders.

Although the Spanish stock market manages to hold as leader in terms of dividend yield with its payments, a recent study by the manager Janus Henderson shows that It is no longer the first in terms of the amount distributed. And if the podium also includes European neighbors who do not use the euro, the photo is even more unfavorable.

According to this analysis, throughout the first three months of the year, Spanish listed companies distributed some 2,900 million euros in dividends. A figure that, despite the fact that it continues to be bulky compared to the average of its continental neighbors -in about 2,200 million-, remains below that accumulated by the listed companies on the German stock market, which in the same period distributed about 4,100 million euros among its shareholders.

In the lead (but less)

These two figures yield a considerable gap of 43% in favor of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. And there is more data from the study by the British manager that endorses this advance. While the amount distributed by Spanish listed companies contracted 8.9% compared to the first quarter of the previous yearWhen the coronavirus was just beginning to hit the markets, German women were 2.4% more generous than then when it came to scratching their pockets.

If residents who do not use the euro as their national currency are taken into account in the equation, the position of Spain falls to fourth place. The undisputed leadership of the continent takes it Swiss, with the distribution of the equivalent of about 15,100 million euros. In this case, the third place is taken Denmark, which with 3,700 million euros distributed between January and March is placed behind Germany.

With this fourth position, the Spanish stock market repeats the position he had to settle for last year, when it fell behind Switzerland, Germany and France. Until then, it had always remained the leader of the Eurozone and second on the continent, only behind the Swiss country. This is reflected in the historical series of the Janus Henderson study, which in its latest edition offers data from 2015.

Beyond the impact that the generosity of the Spanish stock market has had persistence of restrictions imposed by the European Central Bank (ECB) on the financial sector, analysts point to a company as key in this reversal. So much so that they even identify it as one of the causes that the technology sector has been one of those that have distributed a more meager amount than last year.

Amadeus vs. energetic

Janus Henderson analysts’ pointing finger points toward Amadeus, the technology company for reservations and tourist services for wholesalers. Due to the Covid-19 hit, the Spanish firm already suspended its complementary dividend last year with the aim of fattening its capital reserves. In this start of 2021 has not attended the traditional meeting with its shareholders, which in recent years had been assuming a rain of more than 240 million euros in the final stretch of January.

In the opposite direction, the largest dividends in these first months of 2021 from the recovery in the Spanish stock market were carried out by companies in the energy sector. At the head of the group, he stood Iberdrola, with the distribution of 980 million euros. Afterwards, they were placed Endesa Y Naturgy, with payments of 735 and 593 million euros, respectively.

Switzerland: pharmaceuticals and mining

In any case, the study makes it clear that Spanish listed companies were among “the most prone to cuts.” A trend that they also had to sign up for the listed companies in France, which registered a decrease of 33.7% regarding the amounts distributed to shareholders compared to the previous year.

More luck were the shareholders of the Swiss stock exchange, whose Six Group managers are currently the owners of the Spanish BME. In this sense, the Swiss listed companies showed greater generosity (+ 3.5%) than a year ago in the distribution of safe, mainly due to the good business performance of the pharmaceutical industry and the recovery of demand from firms linked to raw materials.