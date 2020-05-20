The pharmaceutical industry has its eyes on the world in its efforts to find a cure for the new coronavirus.

By Miguel Ángel Pallares *

The pharmaceutical innovation industry has been active in recent months internationally and it is not for nothing, as the eyes of the world are on their efforts to find a cure against the new coronavirus. Large corporations such as Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, GSK and Sanofi, stand out at this juncture.

Today there are about 1,300 clinical research studies to look for treatments that mitigate the effects of COVID-19, but there are also 112 candidate vaccines under preclinical evaluation, according to an interview by this columnist with Cristóbal Thompson, executive director of the Mexican Association. Pharmaceutical Research Industries (AMIIF).

The AMIIF, which represents 60 national and international companies from both the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors, has been intense in working to confront the global pandemic and communicate its efforts.

In Mexico, among the most active actors is Janssen, who is directed by Mario Sturion and whose medical director is Eduardo Franco. The company has announced that it has a leading vaccine candidate for COVID-19, in a landmark new partnership with the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Janssen’s goal is to supply 1 billion vaccines worldwide for emergency pandemic use, which is why different actors have committed more than 1 billion dollars to the research and development of this vaccine.

Janssen expects to start Phase 1 of the human clinical studies no later than September 2020. Johnson & Johnson, owner of Janssen, will establish new vaccine manufacturing capabilities in the United States, in addition to additional capacity outside of that market.

The challenge for Janssen and other companies will be to bring the vaccine in a way that is accessible to the general population, which is why they have already anticipated non-profit and health-focused schemes.

Other firms that have also stood out for their research are GSK, which is led by Sean Reilly in Mexico, and which has Yolanda Cervantes as its medical director, as well as Sanofi, led by Paul Hudson on a global scale.

Both companies have reported their efforts in an alliance that prioritizes people’s health and that uses all its infrastructure to achieve a vaccine by early next year.

Globally, large pharmaceutical companies invest $ 170 billion in different projects, although 80% of these resources are earmarked for clinical research from an early stage. The period of development of a treatment can take up to 15 years of research and development, says Christopher Thompson.

For now, the race to provide security, access and health to the population continues to be the great pending of the pharmaceutical giants and the hope of a large part of the citizens is on their shoulders.

* Miguel Pallares has a degree in Communication and Journalism. He has traveled to more than 15 countries for coverage on the business world and covered rounds of the T-MEC in Canada and Mexico. He has worked in media such as El Universal, El Financiero, El Economista de España and the Italian magazine L’Indro.

The opinions of this article are the responsibility of the author and independent of the editorial line and position of Fortune in Spanish.