Large firms adjust their production, insure their employees, and launch support programs; others show their muscle of social responsibility.

By Miguel Pallares *

Large corporations have adjusted their production, made donations, insured their employees, sent vulnerable groups home, launched support programs and have presented a new way of reacting to a crisis.

In the corporate world, large companies such as Grupo Modelo stand out, chaired by Cassiano de Stefano, who stood out not only for having the greatest speed and volume of programs or actions to face the coronavirus pandemic, but also for the sum of efforts and ideas in favor of economic growth.

Also read: Opinion | The opportunity for SMEs in the face of the COVID-19 crisis

There are other greats that have shown their muscle of corporate social responsibility such as Grupo Bimbo, by Daniel Servitje, who not only sent 5,000 workers home with pay, but also insured his staff against COVID-19 and announced that he would not prices will rise during this crisis period, among other actions.

Walmart de México y Centroamérica, by Guilherme Loureiro, is another of the most active companies in terms of social responsibility strategies. With its Bodega Aurrerá and Sam’s Club brands, the company offers different benefits to consumers and health personnel in the country.

A major Walmart earring are older adults who work on their boxes packing or storing products. The company sent them home and has yet to report their actions to benefit them.

Large banks such as Grupo Financiero Banorte, by Carlos Hank González, and BBVA México, by Eduardo Osuna, stood out for being among the first to have strategies in favor of the users’ pocket, either with the postponement of payroll credits or payment of credit cards, among other actions.

As if that were not enough, mobility firms such as Uber, from Gretta González, Rappi, and Didi, have innovated in their business model, in their delivery and service modalities, in addition to offering discounts in support of small businesses.

These are just a few examples of the actions of large companies, but there are thousands of them who have made the decision to support.

Jayor plans to grow

On another matter, I anticipate that the transnational Grupo Jayor, owner of Biolife, which Samuel Serfati manages in Mexico, considers that there is an immense opportunity to maintain its growth in our country, despite the pandemic.

Serfati’s vision is based on the fact that 500,000 people in Mexico suffer from Parkinson’s; Another 800,000 people have dementia linked to Alzheimer’s and more than 12 million people have diabetes.

With offices in Miami, the company works under a joint venture with the Israeli-born firm Granalix to promote the commercialization in Mexico of its new product GranaGard Omega-5, given the impact on people with the aforementioned conditions.

For 2020, Grupo Jayor estimates an annual growth of 3% to 5% and Mexico will be one of the key countries in this development.

Read also: Companies in Mexico lack a plan against contingencies like the one of COVID-19

Carlos Slim bets on the market

In a strategic move in the business world, Promotora Ideal, by Carlos Slim, carried out the placement of its Fiber E “FIDEAL”, despite the volatility and uncertainty in the markets.

Even the Mexican Stock Exchange, which José Oriol Bosch manages, said it was an outstanding fact because global markets are not registering financing activity.

There is no doubt that the decisions of Slim and his team are not orthodox.

* Miguel Pallares has a degree in Communication and Journalism. He has traveled to more than 15 countries for coverage on the business world and covered T-MEC rounds in Canada and Mexico. He has worked in media such as El Universal, El Financiero, El Economista de España and the Italian magazine L’Indro.

The opinions of this article are the responsibility of the author and independent of the editorial line and position of Fortune in Spanish.