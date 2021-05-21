The scientist who decided to look for the most painful sting on Earth and already has more than a thousand in his own body

Not only is the street on which I spent most of my childhood not paved, it’s that along one side of it there was only an old concrete block wall. Wasp-infested concrete blocks as soon as summer arrived. I can’t remember how many bites I got coming back from the municipal swimming pool, but I clearly remember the fear that I took in some areas of that damn wall.

What I never asked myself (what I have never asked myself) is why they itched. And no, I’m not talking about “psychoanalysis” but about evolutionary biology. Why do some insects bite, why are some poisonous, what evolutionary reasons hides behind that rosary of wasps that martyred me in summer? Justin Schmidt asked him, too, but this Pennsylvania State University entomologist had more arrests than I did.

He caught hundreds of dangerous critters and subjected himself to their bites to order them according to pain.

“The Wild Stinger”

Not for sadisms, of course. Schmidt concluded that painful bites they were only explained to the extent that insects became social. Or, put another way, only when Hymenopteran colonies became large enough to attract predators did these insects come under evolutionary pressures to develop deterrent tools like venom and painful stings.

What happens is that Schmidt needed something more than a curious theory: needed to be able to relate toxicity and pain to sociability. The toxicity part was simple, but the pain part was not. There was no pain scale, or anything like that. For this reason, in 1983 he set out to systematize the field and created the first list of bites organized by pain. Over time, Schmidt went through the list and finally published a very interesting book in 2016 in which he tells the story of stinging insects and his own.

The summary is that, in short, science is sometimes quite painful.

The most painful stings in the world, according to Schmidt

Bee Safe

But how painful? The Schmidt scale establishes four levels of pain ranging from 1 (which includes, for example, the urban burrowing bee that he describes as “almost nice, like a lover who has bitten your earlobe too hard”) to 4 which, as in in the case of bullet ants, he described it as “pure, intense, brilliant pain … like walking on burning coal with a three-inch nail embedded in your heel.”

Our fellow Magnets have a wonderful list of insects with many details about them. Including the chance that you will meet one of those monstrous devils. But, in case you don’t have time to read it in full, I already recommend avoid tarantula wasps (Pepsis spp), bullet ants (Paraponera clavata) and the armadillo wasps (Synoeca septentrionalis). He who warns is not a traitor.

Image | Duncan sanchez