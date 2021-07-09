The scientific reason why you can’t have civilized discussions on social media

7 out of 10 people say that their experience has been frankly negative when having civilized discussions on social networks.

A friend posts a suspicious news on your Facebook wall. You are kindly pointed out that your sources may not be very reliable. It does not take long before the situation explodes: angry comments, reactions out of place, gifs mocking the intervention of a third party who, perhaps, did not have enough spelling to express their reasoning. Yes, there is science behind why we can’t have civil discussions on social media.

Political animals?

Aristotle pointed out in Politics that human beings, rather than being rational, are political animals. That is, let’s try the ability to create partnerships and live civilityregardless of the conflicts that may arise along the way. It could be that, with the advent of social media, this behavior has migrated to digital environments.

Amanda Baughan, a specialist in Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington, assures in her article for The Conversation that arguing is a “normal part of society“. Not only that: he affirms that intellectual and emotional disagreements promote the creation of solid human relationships. However, these kinds of tensions take on a different dimension when they stay online.

The problem lies, according to the expert, in that disagreements of this kind they are not face to face. Much of the exchange, therefore, boils down to interpretation of a text message, the implicit tone in a comment or the acidity of a written response below a compromising post.

Although the intention of the person cannot be seen from their voice, the pain, anger and anguish are the same than those experienced in person. According to Baughan, the problem lies in the design of social media itself – and the so close relationship we have with them today.

Uncomfortable situations in virtual life

Baughan and her team selected a sample of 257 regular social media users to interview. The point of the meeting was to investigate how they constructed their comments on social networks, and find out the 10 most suitable platforms to carry it out.

After getting the why and how, the researchers found that people avoid having discussions online to not damage your personal relationships. Furthermore, they realized that not all social networks work the same in terms of disagreements between people. According to the study, WhatsApp has some of the least friendly environments to hold civilized discussions.

In contrast, YouTube appears to be a much more democratic space, where people are less offended, or engage with less violence when defending a point against another user. As far as Facebook is concerned, 7 out of 10 participants stated that their experience had been frankly negative when trying to argue a point. The awkward situations of digital life are therefore driven by a question of design.

Skewed dialogue

According to the study, people found that the structure in which messages and comments appear in Facebook prevents participation from being meaningful. In addition to the fact that some comments appear shortened, the application simply decides to filter those that do not seem important to it. A) Yes, input dialog is skewed.

On WhatsApp the problem manifests itself differently. As users use the social network for work purposes as well as for their personal use, errors in sending messages are common. Files, photos, text messages: everything falls in one place. These slips produce significant friction, since they can generate serious problems at a professional level and private.

With all of the above, Baughan’s team concluded that social media is not designed to foster civilized discussions among the people who use it. On the contrary, the graphic arrangement skews the conversation and breaks up dialogue to generate immediate and visceral reactions. After these acid encounters, everything is lost in a endless vortex of images, that consumes everything, that stains everything.

