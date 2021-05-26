The science of beer foam from Guiness cans

The beer foam it is one of the most important elements to evaluate the quality of this drink. It is true that there are quite good ones, with just a small white blanket on their surface. However, that it has a body and remains for a long time once lying on the glass is always a plus, regardless of whether it is dark beer, lager or of any other type.

And how is this achieved? Basically, playing with the gases that make up those desired bubbles. Some basic notions of chemistry they can help us understand how they are formed. But also other data such as the reason why you should not drink beer with the Painted lips or the reason why Guiness cans they have a ball inside.

The chemistry of beer foam

As we already know, the alcohol in beer is formed by the fermentation of the sugars of the cereal used. This process is carried out by yeast to obtain energy and not only generates ethanol, but also other products, such as carbon dioxide.

After fermentation, not only alcohol is generated, but also other substances, such as carbon dioxide

At the beginning of the production of this drink, this naturally obtained gas was the only one responsible for the foam of the beer. However, over time they began to opt for other tricks, such as adding said gas artificially to preparation. And also others, like the nitrogen. But beware, because they are not the only compounds necessary to have a good foam. Actually, this is the result of its interaction with other substances, present in the basic ingredients of beer.

This is, for example, the case of the LTP1 protein, which is found naturally in the barley. Although there are different theories as to why they help to flesh out beer foam, most point to the fact that they are hydrophobic. This, said very colloquially, means that they do not get along with water. Like oil.

Therefore, since beer is largely made up of water, these proteins tend to move to the surface, where they remain surrounding the gas molecules, preventing the bubbles from breaking up.

What is the ideal gas?

Continuing with the gases. although it is usually added carbon dioxide, as it is obtained during fermentation, more and more brewers are opting for the nitrogen.

The usefulness of nitrogen was discovered by chance, when pumping air into beer

This is something that was discovered almost by chance when gas was introduced artificially. Traditionally, English pubs used hand pumps that pressurized the contents of the barrels to direct it to the taps, through the insufflation of air. This air, as we know, has approximately 78% nitrogen. They found that it was a gas not very soluble in water, so that, when depressurizing, instead of remaining dissolved in the beer, it formed a multitude of small bubbles on its surface. The result was a thicker, creamier and longer-lasting foam that consumers loved. Unfortunately, the air also has a 21% oxygen, so, if that beer was not consumed during the day, it rusted. For this reason, over time it was decided to use a gaseous mixture with 75% nitrogen and 25% carbon dioxide.

But what if we don’t want to drink at the pub and just feel like having a can at home? The solution to this problem is found in the Guiness Draft, a black beer, highly appreciated, among other factors, for the creaminess of its foam. Even if we take it straight from the can.

This is because cans they have inside a ball, called Widget, with nitrogen inside. When the ring is removed, the depressurization causes the liquid to pass through the capsule and the release of this gas, which will immediately favor the formation of the beer’s characteristic foam.

Be careful with lipstick and greasy foods

Sometimes, although the foam of the beer we are drinking is creamy and stable, as soon as we start drinking it disappears.

It is something that we must assume, the gas will be released and there will be less and less. However, there are factors that make it happen even faster. And in all of them the fats.

As we have seen before, there are some proteins whose hydrophobicity favors the formation of beer foam. These types of compounds do not have an affinity for water, but they do for fats. Therefore, if we approach greasy substances To the top layer of the drink, the proteins will be attracted to them and the bubble will break.

Fats are the ‘enemies’ of foam

This can happen for many reasons. One of the most common is the fact of wearing Painted lips, since generally the products used for this contain waxes. Also, if we are drinking something very oily and we put our lips directly into the glass, the effect will be similar.

In short, the foam of the beer is ephemeral, but there are little tricks to make it last a little longer. Although let’s face it, no one chooses their makeup based on what they are going to drink. Or yes, who knows? Everything is a matter of priorities.

