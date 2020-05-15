We are going to tell you what Telpochcalli and Calmécac were, the schools of the young Mexicas …Text by Ariadna Rábago

Did you know? Mexica society had an efficient formal education system that allowed it not only to transmit the concepts that gave it identity but also the necessary knowledge to collaborate in the military companies that were its main support.

We are going to make a parenthesis to tell you a part of our history that is not talked about enough (and deserves it).

In its time, the Mexica was one of the first civilizations in the world to recognize that all children, regardless of whether they were the children of farmers, workers, warriors, merchants or nobles, deserved to receive a quality education in a state-supervised school for become good citizens.

Children’s entrance to the telpochcalli. Florentine Codex, Lib. III, f. 31v. Digitization: Roots.

Also read: POPOCATÉPETL AND IZTACCÍHUATL, A LEGENDARY LOVE

When they were little, children learned from their family “Huehuetlatolli” (“Words of the old”) that encompassed the Mexica worldview: life, death, human virtues and baseness, its ceremonies, its religion, its calendar … in short, everything. It was what gave them the first foundations of who they were, who their people were and what their history was.

A little older (although historians do not know exactly when, because different sources of the time speak of different ages: some around 5 years, others around 10 and others around 14 or 15) parents had to send their children and daughters to one of the two types of schools available:

Calmécac

Those who attended were generally children of nobles (but not all) and their teaching was more of the intellectual type to become political or military leaders, priests,

doctors, astronomers or teachers. There they were taught theology, geometry, religious rituals, astronomy, the use of the “tonalpohualli” (the calendar or “count of days), the cultured language (which was different from the daily one), painting of codices and political skills.

Mexicas | Courtyard of stage VII of Calmecac. Site Museum of the Cultural Center of Spain in Mexico. Wikimedia Commons

Telpochcalli

Generally, it is where those who were not children of nobles went and their teaching was more of a practical type: military, technical (artisans), hunting or agricultural. There they also studied the future great warriors, who had a very important role in Mexica society.

But check this: if a boy or girl showed to have great intellectual abilities and was in the telpochcalli, he was transferred to a calmécac even if he were the son of humble parents. And if another boy from a calmécac showed great athletic abilities, he was transferred to telpochcalli to be trained as a warrior.

At some point all the Mexican boys and girls also went to another compulsory school: the “cuicacalli” or “house of singing”, where they learned to play musical instruments, dance and sing.

For the Mexicas, the face (in ixtli) and the heart (in yollotl) symbolized something like his mind and soul; and the act of teaching was called “ixtlamachiliztli”, which means “to give wisdom to the faces of others”.

Their education system was well thought out for their culture and circumstances and had very clear objectives that we know from codices such as Document A of the Huehuetlatolli, which says that to give wisdom “to the face and heart,” they began to teach them:

How are they to live, how they are to obey people, how are they to be respected, how they should indulge in what is convenient and right, and how they are to avoid what is neither convenient nor right.

Dear Professor!

Now we are going to tell you about the masters of the calmécac, the “Tlatolmatinime”: they were priests, poets and sages who, in order to “form wise faces and firm hearts”, taught the boys to speak politely and treat others well, and the songs and poems with the myths and legends of Mexico (what we now call literature) .

In addition, they left homework to write songs and compositions that they had to recite in public to train in good speaking and good narrating.

The teachers also met in fraternities of sages and poets called “icniúhyotl”, where they presented ideas and compositions and discussed them, thus continually acquiring new knowledge.

And that was how in the center of our territory, in the 16th century, all children went to school.

It also reads:

POEMS IN NÁHUATL AND ITS AUTHORS | MEXICO-TENOCHTITLÁN

REAL EAGLE: TO THE RESCUE OF THIS SPECIES