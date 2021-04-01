“The school nurse is still mistakenly considered a luxury or expendable accessory”

In Spain, very few people know what it is to be a school nurse. This is not surprising, since the figure of this professional continues to be in the shade despite the fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) itself has given it its due recognition. Perhaps this is why there are still no educational centers in our country that have a school nurse.

The importance of having a school nurse in each school has become stronger since the Covid-19 pandemic. It is clear that the health crisis has changed our lives and it has made previously invisible professionals now have great importance. But how does a school nurse help in an educational center? And what are the functions it performs?

These and other questions will be answered by Jesús Ruiz, CEO of SCHOOLNURSES, the first European social company in this sector that promotes the presence of the school nurse in educational centers. An essential initiative today.

What are the functions of a school nurse?

Jesús Ruiz tells us that “it is very frequent, due to stereotypes created and lack of information, believe that the school nurse is just someone who attends accidents or only take care of a student with difficulties, so some still do not value their incorporation as necessary.

Other beliefs is that the nurse does surveillance work in the dining room or patios, nursery or nursery helper changing diapers, and we have even come across schools that wanted me to help prepare the lunchroom trays (we are not talking about weighing food for diabetics).

Although all these tasks are highly commendable, assigning highly qualified university personnel and sometimes with various specializations or additional training to these tasks is not understanding the breadth of their skills. What’s more, if there is an emergency in the center, the EE must be released from other obligations to be able to attend immediately; if you are guarding a yard you cannot.

The main competences are:

Assistance Function.Teaching Function.Research Function.Manager Function.Advice Function.Function of Accompaniment.Social Function.Function of Community Epidemiological Surveillance “.

What do you usually attend and do in a school?

“The distribution of interventions can vary greatly from one center to another, and the proportion of non-autonomous students who require daily controls or medications; but Accident care (ACC) and the management of cures, controls or medications, account for between 65% and 78% of all interventions“.

How can you help children with chronic diseases like diabetes?

“The administration of medications or controls such as blood glucose to diabetic students (which may require up to 5 interventions a day during school hours) is one of the practices that most doubts, fears and concerns involve parents, teachers and those in charge of the center.

Let us not forget that in a school more than one student with chronic diseases or pathologies such as allergies that require the correct dosage or interpretation of symptoms in case rescue medication is necessary may coexist or debut during school hours. The students with medication guidelines such as insulin, in which you not only have to administer it but also calculate the amount according to the circumstances each day, or the administration of emergency medications such as adrenaline, glucagon …

It is true that The fact that there is a nurse in the school does not exempt teachers or tutors from knowing how to act in an emergency, following the guidelines and medical indications until arrival at the emergency services; one of the functions of the nurse is also to keep them trained in first aid and informed in specific cases “.

Can it bring more peace of mind to parents?

“To the parents, in addition to peace of mind, it can also save them in many cases not having to be absent from work to go to look for the student, and he / she will miss classes, since he has been attended at school. But it is that for the students it also supposes a person to whom they go other than the teacher and, precisely this work of accompaniment or advice, often allows the early detection of problems that they would have overlooked or simply do not dare to ask parents or parents. teachers.

Another group that directly benefited from the presence of the school nurse is that of the teachers and other personnel of the center, since they share and discharge this responsibility of vigilance and care on a professional. This “tandem” teacher-nursing is very important for early warning or early action“.

What noticeable changes will a school have by having a school nurse?

“Some are immediate, but perhaps the most important and difficult to quantify or evaluate are the ones that could be measured in the long term. Health is the first determining factor in many cases of school failure, abandonment, harassment, addictions or unequal opportunities; betting on normalizing the disease, demystifying it and breaking taboos, with health education, not only helps those affected, it will improve the health of our future society “.

Is there already a center that has a school nurse?

“Yes, many and luckily more and more, although it is still considered a luxury or dispensable accessory since it is still necessary to better explain its functions and advantages so that it can be integrated into the educational system and strategy.

The complete education of a person must necessarily be accompanied by mental health, social, emotional, spiritual and environmental to really be considered a good education “, concludes Jesús Ruiz.

It is clear to us, then, that the figure of the school nurse is very important, but it still needs to be made more visible so that the centers understand how important it is. Thanks to Jesús Ruiz and SCHOOLNURSES soon the school nurse will be part of many more centers in Spain.