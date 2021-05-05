The schism over the failed soccer Super League moves to the greens

The PGA Tour America has threatened the world’s great figures with an instant suspension and a lifetime ban if they join a dissident world circuit proposal (Premier Golf League, in the image and likeness of the European Football Super League), which promises multi-million dollar deals, The ‘Daily Telegraph’ and other media report.

The controversy echoes last month’s failed attempt by 12 European football clubs to create a Super League outside of UEFA, prompting a huge backlash from fans, footballers and politicians.

The ‘Telegrap’h publishes that golfers have been offered contracts of between 30 and 100 million dollars to participate in the PGL, but that the American tour had warned of the serious consequences during a meeting before the Wells Fargo Championship, on Quail Hollow (Charlotte).

“The PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monagan, warned potential dissidents Tuesday night that they face an instant suspension and a lifetime ban. The players committee meeting at Quail Hollow was silent as the audience absorbed the seismic consequences of the proposal, “said the ‘Telegraph.

The Executive Director of the European Tour, Keith PelleyHe stated for his part that the organization aligns itself with the PGA Tour “and opposes, in the strongest possible terms, any proposal for an alternative golf league, in the interests of the players and fans. Since the launch of our strategic alliance last November, our two organizations have been working together to make world golf less fractured and not create more division, ”added the Canadian.

The UK-based World Golf Group had publicly unveiled in 2020 its plan to a new global tour – the Premier Golf League (PGL) – comprising 18 annual events with 48 players. Each tournament would have a prize of 10 million dollars.

The PGL had said it wanted to work in coordination with established circuits rather than being a standalone tour, but the PGA Tour and European Tours were reluctant to the circuit, which was scheduled to launch in 2022.

The former world number 1, the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroyShe had also rejected the idea, stating that she wanted autonomy over her career options.

However, the media claim that the latest attempt to create an independent circuit – reformed as the Super Golf League – has the backing of Saudi money and a team of negotiators has settled in South Florida, where several of the best players in the world.

The ‘Telegraph’ said the Saudis believe the PGA Tour cannot expel members and faces a legal battle if it does. It is unclear who or what groups from Saudi Arabia might be involved.

Rory McIlroy at the recent Masters, where he played with Jon Rahm

The truth is that this week in the Quail Hollow tour of Charlotte, in North Carolina, nothing else is said. The new structure, which aims to establish a new system of team competition at the stroke of a Saudi checkbook, has once again ‘touched’ the big stars by putting dizzying offers on the table and removing the foundations of the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

There are those who claim (without official confirmation) that golfers like Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson or Brooks Koepka they would have already received firm proposals that move around 20 or 30 million dollars per year. A fortune that tries to change the established order. Of course, the response from the PGA Tour has not been long in coming. Coincidentally, or not so coincidentally, the comeback of the Premier Golf League has coincided with the first major annual meeting of the American circuit with the players council. In theory it should have occurred earlier this year at the Farmers Insurance Open, but it was postponed to Wells Fargo due to the pandemic. It took place on Tuesday and Jay Monahan reminded players that all those who ‘sign’ for the Premier Golf Legue will be expelled from the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

It seemed that the project had been forgotten after its failed launch in February 2020. The main figures in world golf were positioning themselves one by one in favor of the PGA Tour and the European Tour and gave pumpkins to the Premier Golf League . Tiger Woods and McIlroy led these movements. The subsequent alliance of the American and European circuits and the announcement of a groundbreaking $ 40 million bonus for the biggest stars on the PGA Tour starting this year seemed to finally bury the PGL. However, it has not been like that. The company is back in charge and in the big circuits there is something more than suspicion.