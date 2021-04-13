the schedules of this weekend

This weekend we have Formula 1, it will be at the Italian circuit of Imola with the celebration of the Emilia Romagna GP

April 12, 2021 (12:40 CET)

Podium of the 2020 Emilia Romagna GP with Hamilton (1st), Bottas (2nd) and Ricciardo (3rd)

Last year Formula 1 returned to the Italian circuit of Imola, where the last time a race was held was in 2006.

One of the characteristics of the GP that was held in Imola last year is that it only lasted two days: Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday there was a 90 minute free session and qualifying, and on Sunday the race. In this edition, the “normality” of 2021 is returned: three days of GP and with the free sessions on Friday of only 1 hour.

Timetables of the GP of Emilia Romagna (CET):

Friday 16-4: FP1 (11h30) FP2 (15h) Saturday 17-4: FP3 (12h) Qualifying (15h) Sunday 18-4: Race (63 laps)