The schedule of the Barça – Armani Milan of the Final Four of the Euroleague 2020-21

05/06/2021 at 11:53 AM CEST

The Euroleague announced the schedule for the 2020-2021 Final Four semifinals. Both will be played on Friday, May 28. The CSKA Moscow and the Anadolu Efes Istanbul will be scheduled at 6:00 p.m. (CET), while the FC Barcelona will make their own with the Ax Armani Exchange Milan from 9:00 p.m. (CET).

On Sunday, May 30, the match for third place (17.30 CET) and the final (20.30 CET) of this edition of the Euroleague, the most important club competition in Europe, will be played.