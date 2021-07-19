The scene that ‘Loki’ included when he learned that it was renewed and the detail improvised by Jonathan Majors

Beware SPOILERS!

* If you haven’t seen the end of the first season of ‘Loki’, Don’t keep reading!

There were plans, plenty of ideas, but the ‘Loki’ team didn’t want to throw a cliffhanger without making sure they were going to be able to solve it. It is explained by its director, Kate Herron, ensuring that it is not that they had to take a scene from their sleeve, because the questions were there, but that they did not end up betting on a certain revelation until they knew that a second season of the series was going to be given the green light.

The moment in question is the one in which Loki (Tom Hiddleston) returns to the Temporal Variation Agency after Sylvie (Sophia di Martino) takes him out of the way to be able to complete his mission by assassinating The One Who Remains, a character embodied by Jonathan Majors. It is at that moment that the God of Deception discovers that has returned to an AVT in which Mobius and Huntress B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) do not recognize him, from which it follows that Loki would have ended up in a timeline of the many that arise when the multiverse is unleashed, one that is not the one in which he made friends with the character of Owen Wilson.

“We always knew that ‘Loki’ was going to end with the emergence of the multiverse, but we were just all really excited about the work we had done, and we clearly felt there was a lot more way to go with the characters“Herron comments in a statement to The Wrap.” So in terms of the ending, when we see him on the AVT, and he runs, and it’s like, is he on the AVT that we know? We definitely work on [eso] once we knew the story continued. But I think we always intended to ask ourselves questions about the characters“.

Adding dynamism

Some fans of ‘Loki’ have not loved that chapter 6 – ‘All the time. Always’ be so static. Jonathan Majors’ character makes his first appearance and there are many things to explain, consequently the three protagonists of the scene in question spend a generous while sitting assimilating information. This statism has provoked a certain rejection among those who most enjoy the action marvelita, who have complained about such a discreet climax as far as physical spectacularities are concerned. Now we find out that the thing was devised as something even calmer.

And it is that that touch of movement that Majors gives to his speech, was not originally intended, but It was a detail that this actor considered appropriate at the time, with the luck that the rest of the team of the series knew how to react in time. “He didn’t have to get on the desk. That was the fun of improv. [El equipo de cámara] saw him start to move, and Autumn [Durald, la directora de fotografía] he opted to move with him; It was almost like a dance, and it wasn’t planned. He blew us away because he was cool, I love the way he gave the character movement in different ways, because I think that was also very important “, reveals Herron in conversation with EW. Of course without that little physical point in El Que Permanece, the thing would have been too stopped … But really.