the scene that has already been seen half a million times

The third vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, starred in a scene this Monday in the Senate that has already exceeded half a million views on Twitter in less than a day.

Everything has happened during his appearance in the Committee on Work, Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, when he has responded to the senator of the PP María Teresa Ruiz-Sillero Bernal, who had taken advantage of his intervention to refer to Pablo Iglesias: “We would like to ask you about the assessment that his political boss is currently receiving 5,316 euros for being unemployed for 15 months ”.

In addition, the PP senator has also asked Díaz his opinion about the government’s opposition to lowering the VAT on hairdressers, “a sector that has had great economic problems and therefore will result in job losses.”

The minister’s reply could not have been more emphatic: “I want to tell you something that worries me. I respect you very, very much. They are the main opposition party in our country, but I really believe that I have come here to talk about my competences, which is employment, work and the social economy. And you have taken me part of the time talking about Pablo Iglesias, the hairdressers and even the classic literature that I like ”.

“But I sincerely believe that you have little to reproach or contribute to the Government of Spain and our country when you spend your time on these issues. I say it out of respect and I would be delighted to share with you classical literature, classical music or if you want even Pablo Iglesias, ”Díaz continued.

“But …

