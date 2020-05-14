(Photo: La Casa de Papel / Netflix)

Unlike most series, The Paper House has no qualms about eliminating its main characters. If the death of Oslo, Moscow and Berlin had already impacted their followers, the fourth season arrived and the heartless writers executed in cold blood what was, without a doubt, one of the gang’s most beloved robbers. And now, a theory that circulates on social networks ensures that Three other characters must still die.

When Gandía shot Nairobi in the head in episode six, the gang’s most feminist and joyous robber falls to the ground dead – to the dismay of many. In the following shot, however, we do not see her bleeding to death in the Bank of Spain, but lying on the grass, with a daisy in her mouth, and a beautiful red dress.

Happy, and in peace, she puts her hands on her belly, and we see that she is pregnant, a longing that she wanted to fulfill when the robbery ended. She is not alone in the garden. Oslo, Berlin and Moscow They look at her with affection and smile at her. They are the three robbers who had already died in the series, during the blow to the Mint.

The images of the garden are almost ethereal, bright and dreamlike, as if they had all found each other in a kind of heaven or Eden after death. However, this is not the first time that the viewer has seen this supposed paradise. It was already in chapter five; and in it, in addition to Oslo, Berlin, Nairobi and Moscow, three other characters were seen.

For many fans, the sequence is a clue that the writers hid with the intention of revealing which members of the band will die in the future.

Proponents of this theory understand that the three protagonists who appear in that mysterious Eden are destined to die; and sooner or later, they will end up gathering in the ethereal sky along with the fallen robbers. Is about Denver, Helsinki and The Professor, and if this conjecture were confirmed, none would survive.

The Professor, Helsinki and Denver are the three characters that appear in the supposed sky, and that according to this theory, will die and be reunited with their fallen companions (Photo: La Casa de Papel / Netflix)

Although it seems improbable, the hypothesis is not crazy. And it gained even more strength when a user recalled that Tokyo sometimes she refers to the Professor as “her guardian angel”, which could indicate that the brain of the operation has already died when she narrates the events.

As Netflix Latin America explained, this is not the only theory that tries to explain which characters will lose their lives during the heist. Since there are fans who defend that, in reality, the writers do not reveal this secret with the sequences of the mysterious garden, but in the soccer game, during one of the flashbacks.

For them, the criminals who play with red shirts are the only ones who will survive. Which would mean that Bogotá, Marseille and Palermo are the members who will die in the future.

