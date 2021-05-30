The scene from ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ that Warner Bros. never understood

It is evident that Zack snyder He has not left his professional relationship with Warner on the best of terms. And, beyond the reproaches that the filmmaker has dedicated to the major during the promotion of Army of the dead, before the launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League there had already been enough conflict to make new collaborations difficult. You just have to go back to what happened with the League of Justice what Joss Whedon It ended in 2017: the director abandoned filming due to a family tragedy, but it was only the culmination of a long list of disagreements.

One of the great differences of the Snyder Cut with respect to the version we saw in theaters is what happened with The Flash in the final battle: the film finished by Whedon featured Ezra Miller rescuing a Russian family during the confrontation with Steppenwolf, while in Zack Snyder’s Justice League we have the character using his powers to travel through time and allow his team to defeat Darkseid’s henchman. A spectacular sequence, which however Warner wanted to get out of the way shortly after discovering it in the script of Chris Terrio.

The reason? That the producers did not quite understand what the hell was happening in this section. The Justice League VFX supervisor, John ‘DJ’ Jardin, this has been confirmed for Beyond the Trailer. “It’s funny because that was always in history; We shot it back in 2016. It was something that, I don’t know why but that was the feeling, in the studio they never quite understood, to be honest. They were like ‘I don’t understand this’, and it was one of the first things they threw away after taking Zack out of the movie “. Whedon then shot the reshoot according to which Ezra Miller exchanged time travel for the hasty rescue of civilians, and years later the scene was recovered for the Snyder Cut.

In this case the digital effects were edited by Bryan hirota, whose work Jardin praises. “I’m very, very happy with the work Bryan did, because Bryan hadn’t had the opportunity to work on that scene before and it was all new to him. I had thought about her for years, and the specs never changed (…) I loved the breath, the depth and the scope she gave to those ideas and those images. Snyder, for his part, has already stated on other occasions that The Flash’s space-time travel was always “A source of contention.” “They didn’t want me to fiddle with time.”

The irony of the matter is that The Flash, the film that prepares Andy Muschietti with the absolute leading role of Miller, it will be entirely dedicated to time travel. The superhero will use his superhuman speed to move to the past and try to prevent the death of his mother (played by Maribel verdu), causing huge disruptions in the continuity of DC that will allow the joint appearance of two Batman (the one from Michael Keaton and that of Ben affleck) and a Supergirl (played by Sasha street). The film opens on November 4, 2022.

