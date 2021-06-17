The Scarlet Witch story will continue in “other places” besides ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’

Since ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ ended, we have not stopped having the same question: will there be a second season of the hit Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany series? We know when we are going to meet again with Wanda Maximoff: in ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’. But what about after?

Kevin Feige, on a virtual Paley Fest panel (via Deadline) responded to a fan who asked how the Scarlet Witch story would continue, and he did so quite cryptically: “Yes to an evolution of history; probably and inevitably in very different ways“and reiterated that fans should look forward to the Sam Raimi movie:” That will be the first place that story will continue, but there will be other places“.

So let’s not worry that at least Wanda has her future assured at UCM. We haven’t heard from Vision since we saw him philosophically debating with himself in the Westview library. At least we know that he didn’t follow Wanda to the lake house where he practices his powers. Feige still does not speak clearly, yes, of the future of ‘WandaVision’.

Doctor Strange returns in March

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will once again feature Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo. Xochitl Gomez is one of the great additions to the cast as America Chavez, a new clue that Phase 4 of the MCU would be cooking the arrival of the Young Avengers. It will hit theaters on March 25, 2022.