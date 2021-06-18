The Scarlet Witch story continues after Doctor Strange 2

Following the end of WandaVision, fans are eager to see how Scarlet Witch’s life continues. But other than appearing in Doctor Strange, we could see more of her.

Since WandaVision ended, fans are eager to know if there will be a second season or if we will directly see more about Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. There are many unanswered questions, but finally Kevin Feige decided to advance some details and revealed that the character of Elizabeth Olsen will have more continuations in addition to the Benedict Cumberbatch film.

During a virtual Paley Fest panel (via Deadline), Kevin Feige took the time to respond to a fan who asked how the Scarlet Witch story would continue, and he did it quite cryptically: “Yes to a story evolution; probably and inevitably in very different ways ”. After saying those words, he reminded Marvel fans to wait for Sam Raimi’s movie: “That will be the first place that story will continue, but there will be other places.”

Maybe you are interested in:

This is how the story of WandaVision will continue in Doctor Strange 2

Much more of Scarlet Witch

In the words of Kevin Feige, Scarlet Witch has a very assured future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the moment we do not know what will happen to Vision, only after that philosophical talk with himself in the Westview library, the character did not follow Wanda to the lake house where the young woman practices her powers. With regard to the WandaVision series, Kevin Feige preferred to keep silence and continue to sow the question of whether or not there will be a continuation.

With respect to Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, the new Marvel Studios film will once again have the leading role of Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, we will also see Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo. It should be noted that Xochitl Gomez is one of the great additions to the cast as America Chavez, a new clue that Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be preparing the arrival of the Young Avengers. The film will be available in theaters on March 25, 2022.

If you haven’t seen WandaVision yet, you can do so through Disney +. What are you waiting for?