While The CW plans what to do after Ruby Rose’s departure in Batwoman, recent rumors indicate that The Scarecrow would be one of the villains of the second season.

Batwoman it does not stop being news. The series is in a process of reinvention and The CW prepares important changes to reflect these developments in its second season, which currently has no release date. After the resignation of Ruby RoseKaty Kane will stop wearing the bat’s cloak and responsibility will shift to Ryan Wilder, a character created for the show. Apparently, this will not be the only novelty of the second season, since it could appear The Scarecrow.

While the production company is finalizing the casting to find the actress who takes the leading role in the series, a new rumor installed by the site The direct advances the possible villain for his second season. It would be nothing more and nothing less than The Scarecrow, character we saw on the big screen during the trilogy of Batman directed by Christopher Nolan, interpreted by Cillian Murphy.

A new villain in sight

As the media explains, The Scarecrow will kill Ryan Wilder’s mother, thus beginning a revenge crusade that would lead to initiation to become the new Batwoman. At the moment, it is only a simple rumor that could become a reality in this new installment. The truth is that the series and The CW They have more important problems, like finding a new protagonist to carry out this series focused on the character and stories from DC Comics. A Riverdale actress is said to be among the chosen.

Another great question fans are asking is How will Katy Kane come out of the show? The direct media also spoke on this subject in question, confirming that the character will probably die (probably without seeing it on screen during season 2 of Batwoman) to give it a definitive conclusion.

