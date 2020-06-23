“We have tested negative, but the scare is not taken away by anyone.” This is how one of the passengers who shared a plane with the couple who later tested positive for coronavirus expressed after returning from Bolivia.

Bolivia, Madrid, Mallorca and Menorca. That was the route of the trip. Ana, who prefers to hide her identity, has recounted the experience on her social networks where she assures that although “she is not to criticize, nor does she pretend to be alarmist,” what happened can be repeated.

She traveled with her partner and her son from Mallorca to Menorca for medical reasons. His surprise was huge when he discovered through the media that not only had they traveled on the same plane, but that their seats were next to each other and they shared “Elevator and a pen with them”.

When they found out, they called 112, which referred them to the GP. “After being locked up for three months of confinement, we had to be locked up for two days until we knew we tested negative,” he says.

Ana says that, after insisting a lot and probably because “her son was recently operated,” they tested all three. “It was five hours before they contacted us and confirmed that we would be tested. Those five hours were endless because we did not know if we could go out and we were thinking about all the people we had seen and touched during those days, “he recalls. Now he wonders if they would have been contacted quickly if they had not notified the doctor.

Lack of controls

Despite having given a negative, he assures that “The shock is not taken away by anyone and neither are the two closed days.”

In addition, it warns of the danger of lack of controls in the airports that allowed the couple to travel through four different without knowing that they were positive in coronavirus: “Tourists will be able to arrive (without needing justification) with ephemeral temperature controls, without a safe distance on the plane,” he says. “I don’t want to be an alarmist, hopefully nothing happens and there are no more viruses because I don’t want to think about what could happen,” he declares. For this reason, it requires politicians to have “responsibility” and that “stronger evidence must be demanded so that it is not repeated”.

Insufficient protocol

The couple had been trapped for three months in Bolivia, the woman’s country of origin. The husband has assured the local media that they had “fulfilled everything they were asked to do”: “We reported at each airport that we came from Bolivia, because it is a country of risk and they did not put any impediment to getting home,” she confessed. . “They took our temperature, we flew with the mask on, and when we arrived in Madrid, after completing the questionnaire, we went through the thermal imager,” he added.

Lack of airport controls has already demonstrated the risk for the spread of the coronavirus. In Murcia, three infected from Bolivia have caused a regrowth with at least 17 infected. The agency that organized this trip reported on its social networks that it had repatriated “more than 450 European passengers stranded in Bolivia” on this flight and warned that no PCR was required in Spain.

No PCR

Pedro Sánchez’s government continues to resist implementing effective control measures at Spanish airports, despite the inevitable risk of outbreaks in cases imported from other countries such as Bolivia.

The situation in these countries fully impacts Spain, a few days after reopening its borders to third countries. The lack of effective controls in Barajas has caused a new confrontation between the central government and the Community of Madrid.

The Executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso tries that the Barajas airport does not become a “sink” for coronavirus infections and has launched a SUMMA device destined 24 hours at the aerodrome, which would be in charge of perform PCR tests in cases that Foreign Health detects and its transfer for isolation.

In addition, and to guarantee said isolation from those imported cases of a mild nature, the regional government proposes its referral to a medicalized hotel, a formula that it has already used at the peak of the pandemic.