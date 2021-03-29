The scandals that have marked the life of Tiger Woods

02/24/2021 at 17:08 CET

Praise and blame in equal measure. This is Tiger Woods’ life of contrasts from the last decade. Few athletes have received as much applause for their merits in their discipline as reprimands about their private sphere. The car accident on Tuesday, which could have cost him his life, is the latest shock in an idyllic career that began to be truncated in 2010.

That was the first and great scandal of the American golfer. That year his marriage to Elin Nordegren exploded after seven years together and with two children in common. Woods’ extramarital affairs cost him public disgrace and a multi-million dollar divorce.

Since then it was all downhill and no brakes. Years later, he started another relationship with the skier Lindsey vonn but again his sex and alcohol addiction ended the courtship. Tiger himself admitted his problems and was admitted to a rehabilitation center.

The accident of this 2021 is not the first mishap suffered at the wheel. Still married to Nordegren already ehe crashed a car into his mansion after going under the influence of alcohol, something similar to what happened to him in 2017. So, Florida police pulled over the athlete after falling asleep while driving and showing clear symptoms of intoxication. He defended himself that it was for mixing some medications that were legally prescribed to alleviate his back problems.

And it is that all his scandals began to join injuries and a moment of low form that seemed to sink his career completely. Too lost a lot of contracts from multinational companies that had catapulted him to Olympus. Since 2018 he seemed to raise his head again but again he has been involved in extra-sports problems.

One of the possible causes of your accident could be speeding. Fortunately, he has already undergone a “long & rdquor; surgery for his injuries to the foot, ankle, tibia and fibula of his right leg, his communication team reported on his official Twitter account. Nothing compared to what could have been.