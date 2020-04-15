The Mexican has had a difficult time in Hollywood, she certainly does not stop working hard

Eiza Gonzalez.

Eiza Gonzalez She is one of the most beautiful and sensual Mexicans in Hollywood, currently the actress has achieved important roles in American productions and his thousands of fans do not lose track of his work. The truth is that Eiza is proof of hard work because since its inception in Mexico managed to stand out in the artistic world.

However, fame is also accompanied by stumbles and Eiza is not free from them. And is that the actress has been involved in more than one scandal that has marked her career. Here we leave you some of them.

1. When he “forgot his origins”

After participating in the hit movie Baby Driver in 2017, the Mexican began to receive criticism on her Instagram account where she was accused of have forgotten where it came from. And is that users told him why he wrote in English if Most of his fans are Spanish-speaking. She replied that she writes in English because “there is a translate button.”

2. Her eccentric dress

After his peculiar passage through the red carpet at the Oscars in 2018 the actress received thousands of criticisms for her yellow dress. Fed up with everything he expressed himself on Twitter and said that Mexicans were the ones who criticized her the most.

3. The “rebound” of Hollywood

The actress has had many ex gallant. In 2013 Eiza and Liam Hemsworth they came out for a brief moment in which the actor and Miley Cyrus they were done. As you know, that relationship was not going anywhere, however years later he would be seen with Josh Duhamelex-husband of Fergie. That romance did not prosper either, but there was no shortage of those who called her the “consolation girl” of Hollywood.

4. Your physical “fixes”

Users have always reminded Eiza of her past, and that is that the Mexican assures that it has been done only one operation in his entire life, which many do not believe. So after the # 10YearsChallenge Many they asked the actress to show hers and when he refused, they kept reminding him with old images of what he looked like.

