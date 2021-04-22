The scandalous salary increase in MLS teams



Nine footballers earn more than three million dollars a year.

Photo: Eric Espada / Getty Images

MLS is one of the leagues that has had the greatest growth in Concacaf, in recent years. However, an increase in the level and quality of footballers represents a stronger economic expense. In a decade wage spending has tripled in North American clubs. Last season, each of the clubs spent on average $ 12 million per team.

The data has been provided by the International Center for Sports Studies (CIES). This foundation specializes in the analysis of competitions played around the world and days ago published the results in relation to MLS, last season.

The arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2017 boosted the league / Photo: Katharine Lotze via Getty Images.

According to the report, more than a decade ago, the average salary of 90% of the league’s footballers did not exceed $ 187,000 a year. However, today that figure has risen considerably and is set at $ 860,000 dollars.

Another important point to highlight is the gap that exists between the highest paid footballers and the rest. Almost two-thirds of footballers earned less than $ 300,000 a year, while only 58 footballers exceeded a million dollars. The report highlights that only nine players have a salary income greater than three million dollars.

Links with UEFA

The study published by CIES also points out the alliances and cooperations that North American entities maintain with others on the European continent. “As a result of the growing wave of US investment in European football, 14 MLS teams have at least one investor in common with a UEFA-area club”The report noted.

New York City FC is part of the City Group / Photo: Elsa via Getty Images

Organizations in the United States with constant feedback

The report details that MLS teams maintain ties with other sports franchises linked to other disciplines. Eight clubs have links with NBA franchises, seven with some of the NFL and six have been associated with the NHL.