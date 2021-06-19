The scallop, an example of a circular economy for 1,000 years

Emblem of the pilgrim to Compostela

The Codex Calixtino (1160-1180) is a 12th century manuscript that collects various writings that include various aspects related to the road in honor of the Apostle Santiago. In it, the scallop is pointed out as one of the pilgrim’s hallmarks:

“[…] Well, there is some shellfish in the sea near Santiago, which the common people call scallops that have two shells, one on each side, between which, as between two tiles, a mollusk similar to an oyster is hidden. Such shells are carved like the fingers of a hand […]. “ “[…] When the pilgrims return from the Sanctuary of Santigo they fasten them in their capes for the glory of the Apostle, and in remembrance of him and a sign of such a long journey, they bring them to their home with great rejoicing. […]. “

Fundamentals of the circular economy

The circular economy is based on the evolution of the traditional concept of the 3R (reduce, reuse and recycle) to a multi-R system (rethink, redesign, redistribute, recover, repair …) seeking a cycle of continuous use of resources, this that is, the “cradle to cradle” perspective. In this way, the anthropogenic cycle of materials would resemble the biological cycle that takes place in natural systems.

Read more

The long life of the scallop as a food has allowed us to explore a myriad of applications in search of an integral multifunctionality of the mollusk, especially from the continent, since the content was eaten (and eaten) with devotion. Figure 3 shows different uses that imply this circular utility of the scallop:

• Musical instrument. The scallop is an important element in Galician percussion, a symbol of our traditional music.

• Ashtray. With the introduction of New World crops in Europe during the 16th century, a new use appears: their use as ashtrays to collect tobacco ashes. It can still be seen today in many cafes and restaurants along the way.

• Integrated container for cooking. The scallop is one of the few foods that has its own built-in kitchen container, as its concave shell is par excellence where it is cooked and served. A little trick is to save the larger shells for recycling in the kitchen. In the oven they can hold more than 200 uses.

• Soil amendment. As with the shells and shells of other mollusks, the main component of the shell is calcium carbonate (CO₃Ca). For this reason, after its crushing, it was used as an excellent neutralizer of the acidity of the soils and pH corrector (characteristic of Galician soils). This allows a notable increase in crop production, by increasing the mineralization rate of the organic matter present in the soil.

• Drinking utensil. The concave shell is a simple and practical instrument for drinking from fountains and streams. Important for a pilgrim, hiker or circular explorer.

• Construction material. Vernacular architecture in Galicia used the “flat” shell of the scallop as a waterproof layer in coastal areas. On the island of La Toja (O Grove City Council, Pontevedra) you can admire the chapel of San Caralampaio with this construction technique in all its splendor.

The Galician scallop in the 21st century

The scallop is caught by the artisanal fleet of the Galician estuaries with a technique that has remained unchanged in the last 200 years. The main novelty has been to introduce gutting and presentation into the value chain through a cooperative system created by the fishermen themselves (Galician scallop) in the Fishermen’s Association of San Antonio de Cambados (Pontevedra).

In a recent study published in the Journal Industrial Ecology we have analyzed the scallop catch from an environmental point of view through life cycle analysis. We have considered all the stages, from its extraction to its arrival on the markets (construction of the ship, operation and maintenance of the fleet, unloading in port, gutting, packaging and distribution). Its carbon footprint is 2.97 kg CO₂eq / kg, which means that with a large scallop we would have the same carbon dioxide emission generated by the displacement of a car for 6 km.

If the protein content and the carbon footprint are compared for the different food groups: meat, fish and shellfish, vegetables, dairy products and fruits (figure 4), the scallop is located among those that provide a greater amount of protein (similar meat or cheese) but with a lower carbon footprint.

Combining tradition and innovation in the food processing value chain always leads to an excellent result in the search for the sustainability of our future by combining socioeconomic and environmental aspects.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Gumersindo Feijoo Costa does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and he has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the academic position cited.