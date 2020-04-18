What effects will confinement have on athletes? This is what many of them ask themselves after having, in most cases, been confined for more than a month and without having a clear date yet as to when they can resume their routine. The impossibility of training normally, being locked up and the change in diet affects the physical state of athletes. The scale is now your main threat.

I have to be careful not to get fat. My wife likes to cook and I like to eat, it is a dangerous combination “, confess Aaron Ramsey, Juventus player, in statements collected by the . agency. Too Eden Hazard He recently joked that he was trying to stay away from the bun pantry … And the fear of gaining weight during confinement is one of the biggest concerns of elite footballers and athletes. How will they recover their state of form after such a long pause and such a drastic change in their day to day?

After the summer holidays, football clubs ensure that their players do not return overweight. Some cases occur. However, now the change can be much greater: it is not a period of rest but a total modification in the routine of athletes. The impossibility of training normally, spending all the time at home and more than likely visits to the fridge they put their fitness in check.

Physical trainers, nutritionists and other experts have sent you a series of tips so that this confinement by the coronavirus makes the least dent in your physique, but the task is not easy. “If their activity is lighter, as it is now, and they maintain the same diet, they fall into a trap. They can quickly gain a little weight, combined with a lack of fitness », explains Xavier Frezza, a physical trainer who works with professional soccer players, to ..

Diet is not the solution

They must pay special attention to what they eat so as not to compromise their fitness and make it more difficult to return to the competition, but to think that it is time to go on a diet is not correct either.

According to Eve Tiollier, nutritionist at INSEP, the French National Sports Institute, “The important thing will not be so much the weight, but the distribution between muscle mass and fat mass, it can become unbalanced without there being a quantitative change in the scale… ».

Furthermore, Tiollier cautions that “energy deficits are part of the reasons They can weaken the immune system. And this is not the time for that ».