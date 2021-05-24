The ‘Saw’ saga surpasses a billion dollars at the box office thanks to ‘Spiral: Saw’

The movie ‘Spiral: Saw’, from the bloody ‘Saw’ saga, has grossed $ 4.5 million at the box office last weekend in the United States, and $ 2.67 million abroad. Although its total for the moment is quite discreet, it has been enough for the franchise in general to reach a milestone. ‘Saw’ has already exceeded, as a saga, one billion dollars worldwide.

The benefits are a significant achievement when we consider the modest budget that characterizes these productions. He also enters a very select club in the horror genre. Only ‘Alien’, ‘Resident Evil’, ‘It’ and ‘The Warren File’ had managed to achieve that box office success. In the case of ‘Saw’ Both critics and audiences have been reluctant to them throughout these years, and accumulate mediocre scores on pages such as Rotten Tomatoes and CinemaScore.

The ‘Saw’ franchise, from the mind of James Wan and Leigh Whannell, revolves around the figure of the disturbing Jigsaw, who subjects his victims to lethal games to test his will to live. Its starting point is ‘Saw’, which was released in 2004 and raised $ 103 million worldwide with a budget of 1.2 million. This has been repeated with the following pieces in the saga, which have continued to exceed one hundred million dollars, always keeping the budget between 1 and 20 million. ‘Saw 3’ remains the highest grossing at $ 163.8 million.

Diverse Opinions

‘Spiral: Saw’ at the moment is last with 22.5 million. Starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, it has raised contrary opinions. Owen Gleiberman told Variety that the latest film in the series “remains true to its roots, it hasn’t changed much. Depending on whether or not you are a fan of the series, you will like it or hate it.”

On the contrary, there are also those who think that the film can be “[a/]https://www.ecartelera.com/noticias/critica-spiral-saw-65027/[a]one more disappointment][forDarrenLynnBousman’scareerandforthesaga”[paralacarreradeDarrenLynnBousmanyparalasaga”There is talk that the film exudes toxic masculinity and that there are nods to films like ‘Pulp Fiction’ that are somewhat out of place. However, those who go to the movies expecting only blood and the same crazy games of Jigsaw can rest assured: that part will still be there.