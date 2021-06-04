The Sao Paulo stock market continues at its maximum level and exceeds 130,000 points

Sao Paulo, Jun 4 (EFE) .- The Ibovespa index, the main benchmark of the Sao Paulo stock market, advanced by 0.40% this Friday and at the end of the week stood at 130,125 points, at its highest historical level and renewing the record of the previous day, according to the consolidated data of the closing of the day.

In the week of records, despite the recess on Thursday for the Corpus Christi holiday, the indicator accumulated a positive variation of 3.63%.

In its seventh consecutive session on the rise, the Brazilian market behaved optimistically in the face of the rise in the price of raw materials, mainly those of mineral and agricultural origin, which weigh heavily on the stock market.

The São Paulo stock market this Friday scored a financial volume of 33,074 million reais (about 6,570 million dollars) and totaled more than 4.35 million transactions.

With slight fluctuations, the largest Latin American stock market by volume traded moved this Friday between a minimum score of 129,147 integers, when it fell by 0.35%, and a maximum of 130,137 units, with a momentary jump of 0.41% , almost the same with which it closed.

After a rise of 1.04% in the day on Wednesday, when it closed with a record before the break on Thursday, the indicator added another 524 units to its accumulated score this Friday.

The gains were led by the ordinary papers of the CVC Brasil travel agency network, which rose 7.41%, followed by the preferential ones of the petrochemical company Braskem (+ 5.35%) and the ordinary type of the chain of Iguatemí shopping centers (+ 5.02%).

In a negative day for steel producers, the losses on the stock market were led by the preferred shares of Gerdau Metales (-3.20%), seconded by the common ones of the aeronautical manufacturer Embraer (-3.14%) and the the preferential rate of the Gerdau steel company (-2.79%).

The most traded securities on the day were the preferential ones of the state oil company Petrobras (+1.57%).

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar depreciated 0.98% against the real and ended the last day of the week trading at 5,033 reais for purchase and 5,034 for sale at the Brazilian commercial exchange rate, being on the verge of lose the value of the five reales.

In the four sessions of the week, the US currency devalued 3.37% compared to the Brazilian denomination.

